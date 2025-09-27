'No reason' - Crawley Town gives explanation on why he made no second half changes in Barrow loss - and praises Liverpool loanee for continuing after finger injury

Scott Lindsey has explained why he made second half substitutions as his Crawley Town side lost 2-1 to Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds were forced into an early change when Ade Adeyemo was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Harry Forster. But fighting back from a half-time deficit of 2-0, Reds were impressive and were unlucky not to claim at least a point.

It was unusual not to see a second half substitutions – especially with the attacking threat of Kaheim Dixon on the bench – and although Lindsey agreed it was rare, he explained why.

“We played so well. I should’ve have made changes in the first 20 minutes. The second half didn't warrant any changes for me because we were so on top. Everyone was playing so well in my opinion.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey applauds the fans after the Barrow defeat | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“I don't think there was anybody out there that wasn't playing well so I thought it's going to be harsh if I take somebody off at this moment because they're all knocking the door down. There was no reason for me to make changes.

“I should have made five changes in the first half. You see my point right? I said to Jamie and Neil Smith, my two assistants, ‘is there any changes?’ They're like ‘none’, we're flying, we're on top. If we make a change it might slow the momentum down if anything and change the pace of the game. Just carry on’. And I agreed. You're right, you don't usually see that, especially when you're losing but I didn't think there was any need.”

It looked like Reds might have to take Harvey Davies off after a finger injury but he carried and Lindsey said he was proud of the Liverpool loanee. Reds have not named a substitute goalkeeper in the league this season with Lindsey saying two weeks ago ‘when was the last time you saw a keeper get injured?’ – and the Reds boss said then ‘I know that will come back to kick me in the back side’.

But luckily an outfield player did not have to replace Davies as he bravely continued. On the injury, Lindsey said: “It's probably too early to say,” but added, “I knew my comments would come back and kick me in the teeth eventually. Fair play to the kid because he's carried on.

“I said to him at half-time ‘I'm proud of you to continue with an injury like that’. It's too early to say how bad it is or what it is really. But fair play to him.”

Lindsey also said it was too early to tell the extent of Adeyemo’s injury.