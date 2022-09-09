Noise, singing, drumming, atmosphere – Eastbourne Borough fans praised by Bloor

Eastbourne Borough take on Dover | Picture: Andy Pelling

The Sports boss was delighted to see his in-form team beat Dover Athletic 3-1 at a busy and vibrant Priory Lane last weekend – and afterwards he praised the atmosphere the crowd are creating.

The club are also heartened by growing numbers coming to games – they have had more than 1,000 in attendance a number of times of late.

Jake Hutchinson’s first two goals since joining his hometown club on loan from Colchester United – plus a Chris Whelpdale strike – were the inspiration for Borough’s win over the relegated Kent side, which made it seven points from nine since their poor display at Hungerford which drew strong criticism from Bloor.

The manager was beaming after Dover were beaten. He said: “It was a fantastic result.

“The boys played so well and it was absolutely magnificent for Jake Hutchinson, the local lad who we have on loan from Colchester.

"He scored his first goals for the club, added to Chris Whelpdale’s one.

"It was a really pleasing afternoon and we made a former National League side looked pretty ordinary in my opinion, and it was a fantastic three points.

"There were plenty of good performances but Jake rightly got man of the match."

Bloor was also quick to praise the fervent home support.

"Yet again the fans were magnificent – there were well over 1,000 there – thanks so much to all of you who are coming.

"The noise, the atmosphere, the singing, the drums, it makes such a difference, not only to me but to all the players, so all in all it made it a great weekend for Eastbourne Borough.

"We now look ahead to the trip to Taunton, our longest trip of the season, on Saturday."

They will be facing a promoted Taunton side who have started well at step two and sit two places and one point above 11th-placed Borough.