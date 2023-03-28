Non-League Day 2023 will be fondly remembered by Hassocks. It brought a biggest league crowd at the Beacon in more than 20 years, an excellent point from a 2-2 draw with title chasing Newhaven and over 300 items collected for the Hassocks Community Food Bank.

Those donations came in response to the Robins offering cheaper admission to anyone who brought along a tin to help those who really need it during these difficult times.

Both Hassocks and Newhaven fans more than delivered in that regard before the players put on an enthralling 90 minutes of football at the end of which they could not be separated.

This was ultimately a more useful point for the Robins than it was their visitors. Whilst Hassocks strengthened their hopes of a top six finish, the gap between the Dockers and leaders Broadbridge Heath was extended to four points.

Hassocks in action earlier in the season | Picture: Chris Neal

It is not the first time Newhaven have seen their title hopes dealt a blow against Hassocks on Non-League Day.

Last season, the Robins picked up a shock 1-1 draw at the Trafalgar Ground which all-but ended Newhaven's hopes of overhauling Littlehampton Town and Saltdean United.

With five games still to play, this year's stalemate is nowhere near as terminal. But Liam Benson's equaliser with eight minutes remaining may yet prove a crucial moment in deciding who of Heath, Newhaven or even Crawley Down Gatwick are crowned champions in four weeks time.

There was drama before the game had even kicked off when one of the assistant referees injured himself during the warm up.

Wick's Zac Harris | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hassocks vice chairman Owen John was thrust into linesman duties with Jason Tighe taking over behind the bar, much to Dave John’s delight.

The first half was fast and frantic. Hassocks opted to play with the strong wind behind their backs, helping them create a couple of good opportunities.

An early chance came when Benson latched onto a long ball over the top of the right hand channel. Benson drilled a shot low and hard across the goal which just eluded Phil Johnson lurking at the back post.

Hassocks had strong penalty appeals turned down on 20 minutes when another long pass was chased into the box by Johnson. Newhaven goalkeeper Jake Buss misjudged the bounce as he advanced, completely missed the ball and wiped out Johnson.

Incredibly, referee Mark Spence saw nothing wrong with it. Had the incident taken place anywhere else on the pitch, it surely would have been a foul.

Buss had been clumsy rather than malicious but that could not be said for some of the other heavy challenges put in by both sides.

The game was very stop-start as a result with a constant flow of free kicks disrupting proceedings and leading to nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half alone.

It was in the third of those minutes that the Robins opened the scoring. Benson and tall striker Jamie Wilkes linked up well to release Leon Turner, who slalomed his way around three rough tackles and fired low and hard past Buss.

Johnson was kicked to the ground for the third time seconds before the break in a challenge which meant he was unable to continue in the second half. Head coach James Westlake let Mr Spence know he was unimpressed and received a booking at the interval as a result.

Pat Harding came on and proved to be an excellent outlet with Hassocks now playing into the wind, holding the ball up and bringing others into play as the hosts began to exhibit some lovely passing football in the final 20 minutes.

Before that point however, the Robins fell 2-1 behind. On the hour mark, Lukas Franzen-Jones floated in a free kick from the right headed past Hassocks debutant goalkeeper Fraser Trigwell by Henry Watson.

Newhaven moved into a 2-1 lead 10 minutes later when Franzen-Jones hit a long free kick which an unexpected gust of wind suddenly caught and carried over the head of Trigwell.

The Hassocks response to going behind was excellent as they dominated the game and patiently waited for their chance to equalise.

It duly came when Josh Bradley received a throw and looped the ball over the head of Jack Meers. Benson was onto it in a flash, outpacing and outpowering Meers before clipping the ball over Buss from what seemed an impossibly tight angle.

The quality of the finish was spectacular and no less than Benson deserved having shown plenty of hard work and endeavour.

Hassocks might have even won the game moments later. Harvey Blake and Bradley linked up down the right with a cross finding its way to the unmarked Turner at the back post. Turner seemed certain to score, only for Buss to appear from nowhere and pull off a quite unbelievable save.

That proved to be the final opportunity. Hassocks were pleased with their point but had the game gone on a little longer, they felt they could have gone onto take all three.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Blake, B Tighe, Bygraves, Troak; J Bradley, Williamson, Wilkes, Turner; Johnson, Benson. Subs: Harding (Johnson 45), Loversidge, Bull, J Westlake, Broomfield (unused).

SCOTT McCARTHY

Wick 0 Dorking Wanderers B 0

SCFL Division 1

Wick moved closer to clinching a place in the play-offs when their skeleton crew grabbed a superb point against second-placed Dorking Wanderers B at blustery Crabtree Park.

A chronic combination of injuries, suspensions and work commitments meant Dragons manager Lee Baldwin could only muster 12 players to face the in-form Surrey side who counted clear leaders Shoreham and promotion candidates Epsom & Ewell and Arundel among their victims in a run of five straight victories.

Wick were also coming off a shock upset in the Division One Cup quarter-finals - losing 2-1 at home to lowly Forest Row - but they responded magnificently, dominating proceedings and creating by far the better chances.

Substitute Louie Fulker was unfortunate not to seal victory when his goalbound shot from the edge of the area cannoned off an unwitting defender and flew clear before his clever clip struck the bar after Zac Harris had an effort from an acute angle well saved.

Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher was barely troubled as a strong Wick defence stretched their run without conceding a league goal to 499 minutes.

“I was absolutely delighted with the way we defended, that’s five and a half league matches without allowing a goal,” Baldwin said.

“Everyone in the team produced a magnificent shift with Aaron Tester superb in midfield.”