It’s that footballing date in the diary once again: Non League Day, and this Saturday Eastbourne Borough will be celebrating all the virtues of what some have called “the People’s Game”.

Priory Lane hosts a National South encounter with Farnborough FC and – with Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United both playing away from home – the Sports are planning for a super attendance, a host of off-field activities, and a thriller of a game. And in a smart and intelligent piece of marketing, holders of a season ticket for any Football League or Premier League club will pay just a fiver for admission.

Actually, for tens of thousands of football followers, every Saturday is Non League Day.

Admittedly, most of us non-leaguers also have one or two affiliations higher up the pyramid: your Herald reporter confesses to being a life-long Red, because my auntie and uncle lived in Liverpool. Oh and Norwich City, for reasons which would take up too many column inches. But local roots always go deeper.

They will be hoping to pack them in at Priory Lane on Non League Day - picture by Nick Redman

And – a sensitive question, perhaps – what of the Albion? The rise and rise of the Seagulls is a quite remarkable story: minutes from relegation from the Football League when Robbie Reinault scrambled that equaliser at Hereford United, and now pitching for a European place next season.

Less than 20 miles to the west of us, the swoosh of the Amex Stadium ripples against the backdrop of the Downs – a magnificent contrast to the banality and even ugliness of many modern football grounds. And, seductively, it beckons followers from across the county, including from Eastbourne, to see Premier League football.

Nothing wrong with that. This reporter watched his first Goldstone Ground match in 1968 – a 3-1 defeat to Swindon Town, since you ask – and Albion’s is the first Premier League result that I look for on a Saturday. But only, of course, after checking out the National South results and a string of other scores from Bognor Regis Town to Lewes and Hastings United!

There is something about non-league football that the Premier League will never quite replicate. It does include local loyalty, it certainly involves long-standing friendships across clubs, leagues and whole swathes of geography. Hmm, I wonder how Kings Lynn are faring this season – I recall trekking up there with Rye United in the Vase in 2006. I see Merthyr Town are promotion favourites in the Isthmian Premier Midland – wonder if Borough will be heading for the Valleys next season?

There is actually a website out there, which allows dedicated fans to track all the football grounds they have ever visited. It is great fun, and just a teeny bit obsessive: which, of course, merely reflects the mentality of the truly dedicated football follower!

And on Saturday, Non League Day comes to a football club near you.

Across our county – for readers beyond Eastbourne – there are home fixtures for the above-mentioned Hastings, Lewes, Horsham and Bognor. Nearer home, Eastbourne Borough step out at the ReachTV Stadium (3pm) in search of three more promotion points.

Mid-table Farnborough FC will arrive under manager Spencer Day – another non-league legend in his own right, whose tussles with Tommy Widdrington’s Sports were never less than epic. And now Adam Murray must magic up another top performance from his bright young squad, as the Sports close in on a play-off place.

Adam’s team-building and his patient, ever-inventive coaching have created an exciting team – literally improving every week – who can beat any opponents in National South. They have shaken off that maddening tendency to “defeat the opposition 0-0” and they are playing with joy and with confidence.

Every football match, of course, is live and unscripted, and it is up to Borough to seize this exciting opportunity: third in the table, with a manageable run of remaining fixtures.

Safe, friendly, sensibly priced – and yes, you can change ends at half-time!