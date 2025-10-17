Groundhoppers are on their way back to Sussex to give Southern Combination League clubs an attendance boost.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A national group of non-league fans who love to visit new grounds stage a series of special weekends across the country each season, working with league officials to cram as many games into each regional visit as they can.

It was a big success last season with half a dozen games staged at different times and it’s taking place again in a fortnight’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the groundhoppers’ itinerary, which includes five SCFL games in Sussex and one in Surrey:

Lancing's Culver Road is one of six venues the groundhoppers will visit

Friday, October 31

Alfold v Rustington (7.45pm) Saturday, November 1

AFC Varndeanians v Peacehaven & Telscombe (10.45am)

Southwater v Ferring (2pm)

Lancing v Newhaven (5.45pm)

Sunday, November 2

Loxwood v Arundel (11am)

Godalming Town v Worthing United (2.30pm)

Printed programmes will be available at all games and as usual there will be a good variety of hot food and drinks at each venue and a guaranteed warm welcome from the volunteers at each club. Pre booking can be made for all games which will guarantee a programme and speed up entry on the day. For further details of advance tickets please email [email protected]

SCFL groundhop officer Terry Doyle said: “On behalf of our clubs and our league I look forward to welcoming everyone to games over the weekend.

"Thank you for supporting our clubs who have worked hard to organise the weekend.”