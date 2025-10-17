Non-league fans hoping – and hopping – for a special Sussex welcome

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Groundhoppers are on their way back to Sussex to give Southern Combination League clubs an attendance boost.

A national group of non-league fans who love to visit new grounds stage a series of special weekends across the country each season, working with league officials to cram as many games into each regional visit as they can.

It was a big success last season with half a dozen games staged at different times and it’s taking place again in a fortnight’s time.

Here’s the groundhoppers’ itinerary, which includes five SCFL games in Sussex and one in Surrey:

Lancing's Culver Road is one of six venues the groundhoppers will visitplaceholder image
Friday, October 31

Alfold v Rustington (7.45pm) Saturday, November 1

AFC Varndeanians v Peacehaven & Telscombe (10.45am)

Southwater v Ferring (2pm)

Lancing v Newhaven (5.45pm)

Sunday, November 2

Loxwood v Arundel (11am)

Godalming Town v Worthing United (2.30pm)

Printed programmes will be available at all games and as usual there will be a good variety of hot food and drinks at each venue and a guaranteed warm welcome from the volunteers at each club. Pre booking can be made for all games which will guarantee a programme and speed up entry on the day. For further details of advance tickets please email [email protected]

SCFL groundhop officer Terry Doyle said: “On behalf of our clubs and our league I look forward to welcoming everyone to games over the weekend.

"Thank you for supporting our clubs who have worked hard to organise the weekend.”

