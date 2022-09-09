Non-league matches OFF following death of The Queen

At meetings between the Premier League, EFL, other major sports bodies and government officials to discuss whether events would go ahead this weekend, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport advised postponing all events in the UK - but left the final decision to the main bodies.

The FA said it felt postponing all football fixtures this weekend was the right thing to do. Any scheduled from Monday onwards can go ahead – though none will be played on the day of The Queen’s funeral, the date of which has yet to be confirmed but may be Monday, September 19.

Eastbourne Borough FC's flag at half mast following the death of The Queen | Picture: EBFC

The National League – in which Worthing and Eastbourne Borough play – called games off, but said they would continue from Monday.

A National League statement said: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”

Clubs in the Isthmian League and SCFL were also told their matches were also off, with Bognor Regis Town FC quick to tweet news of their Isthmian premier division match being off.

The Isthmian League issued the following statement: The Pitching In Isthmian Football League sends the sincere condolences of the League and all member clubs on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and expresses thanks for a life of service to this country.

"Further to this morning’s statement by The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect.

"The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President. The FA Competitions Department will communicate with clubs who would have taken place in FA Trophy fixtures. The registration deadline for Trophy fixtures remains at 12 noon today, Friday 9 September.

“Currently, League fixtures will resume from Monday 12th September onwards. although we understand that no sporting event of any kind will take place on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

"The decision to cancel this weekend’s fixtures was taken in accordance with protocol, namely by the FA, in consultation with DCMS as the appropriate government body. It is one which the League fully supports.

Should further statements from DCMS the FA be made, we will relay these to you, together with any implications any announcements may have for our competition."

The SCFL tweeted: "All National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect.”

Three Bridges’ FA Trophy game versus Hullbridge Sports, postponed along with all other Trophy ties tomorrow (Saturday), has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

League rugby began for many last weekend and is being allowed to continue. Chichester RFC confirmed their London regional two south east match away to Reigatians is ON.

Cricket was one of the first sports to have matches called off following the sad news announced on Thursday evening – BUT all cricket will resume on Saturday.

Play today (Friday) in the England-South Africa Test match at The Oval was cancelled and today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures were called off, including the Southern Vipers vs Western Storm game that was due to be played at The 1st Central County Ground.

With the ECB saying cricket will resume from Saturday, it means there is no threat to Sussex playing Worcestershire in a county championship match at Hove from Monday.

And Saturday’s Sussex League Division 3 West-East promotion play-off match between Steyning and Crowhurst Park will also go ahead as planned.

There will be no horse racing on Saturday but it will resume on Sunday – with Saturday’s big classic, the St Leger, taking place a day late.

TRIBUTES PAID

Many clubs have taken to social media to pay their respects to The Queen, whose death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday evening.

Eastbourne Borough FC said: “We at Eastbourne Borough Football Club are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“A long life, most richly lived. Today we put aside all partisanship, all politics, all rivalries, and we join with everyone in Association Football and with our friends across both non-League and local sport, in respect and gratitude for all that the Queen has done and all that she has stood for.

"Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch whom most of us have ever known. It is not the accident of your birth, but the living out of your life, which defines any of us. The Queen’s constancy, her devotion to duty, her engagement with her citizens across the United Kingdom; her faith in democracy and in the values that underpin our nation; her status in the Commonwealth and around the whole globe; this has been a life of service and dedication which we may never see equalled.

"In our sporting lives, Queen Elizabeth II was ever fully engaged. In her hierarchy of sporting interests, football must probably defer to horse-racing, among other sports. But Royal Family members have consistently been patrons of the Football Association, and her own interest in all the branches of the nation’s sporting life was very personal indeed. Wimbledon or Wembley, Twickenham or Epsom. A monarch who can consent to joining Daniel Craig (at least filmically!) in a sky-dive for the London Olympics, is very, very much more than a nominal sporting figurehead.