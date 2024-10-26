Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town could not back up their impressive mid-week win, as they lost 3-0 to Northampton Town.

The Cobblers took the lead through Tariqe Fosu, who played a corner to Samy Chouchane before he received the ball back and as he went into the area, he fired a great strike into the bottom right-hand corner.

Crawley attempted to get back into the game, with Ronan Darcy and Josh Flint having shots blocked and Harry Forster had a long-range effort saved by Northampton keeper Lee Burge.

A few minutes later, Mitchell Pinnnock whipped in a corner, and after a scramble in the Reds penalty area, the ball went into the back of the net off skipper Jay Williams.

Reds’ manager Rob Elliot decided to make a change at half time, with Panutche Camara being subbed on for Max Anderso but the gaffer was forced into another change. Josh Flint had to come off through injury, and was replaced by attacker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Northampton pushed on for a third and got it from Pinnock who finds the top left corner after teammate Cameron McGeehan failed to keep the control under control, adding to the growing tally of set pieces that Crawley have been conceding.

The Reds pushed for a goal to get back into the game but couldn’t provide a proper threat despite the domination in possession, with Jeremy Kelly and Darcy both having attempts that were fired over the bar.

Crawley now have a week to put this result behind them and focus on the FA Cup, with an away trip to Maidenhead United coming up next.