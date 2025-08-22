'Not done yet' - Crawley Town boss drops transfer hint after Tranmere defeat

Scott Lindsey has said “we’re not done” in this transfer period as he seeks some experience for his squad.

This comes after Crawley’s difficult 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield stadium in what was a difficult day for Lindsey’s men.

Crawley had a quarter of the experience that Tranmere Rovers had in today’s squad, and it poses the question as to whether Crawley need some experience to help them return to winning ways.

After the match, Lindsey said: “I think it was 498 league appearances in my team today and 2027 in their team, it’s a big, big difference.”

Crawley have a very young squad which features some bright talents, and whilst this is good for the future, the lack of experience could potentially be a factor to Crawley’s poor start to the season.

Lindsey also said: “We’re not done yet in the window, that’s for sure, we’ve still got to add so yeah, I’m hopeful.

“From after signing Kyle Scott, we didn’t make a signing for six weeks, it slowed right down through nobody’s fault, but we needed that momentum to continue, so we’re at the moment now where we need to add now to the group for sure.”

Some fresh faces at the club could be what is needed for Lindsey and his men to get that all important first win of the campaign.