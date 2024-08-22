Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When the League One fixtures came out, one of the games Crawley Town fans were looking out for was Wigan Athletic away.

The Latics are one of a few sides in League One who have been in the Premier League - and have a nice, big stadium. The Brick Community Stadium has a capacity of more than 25,000 and will provide a great atmosphere for the fans and the players.

But one person who is ‘not excited’ by playing at Wigan is Scott Lindsey and he told us why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m not excited at all,” he said. “The game’s a game, you know, and I mean no disrespect. We just really focus on the football and the surroundings mean nothing to me whatsoever. We could be playing in the park. We have got a job to do.

General view outside the Brick Community Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

“I've really focused on them in real detail. I think they're a very good side. The results wouldn't suggest that, but I take no notice of that either because in a minute, they're going to really kick on because I think they're a really good side.

“I think they're really well coached, it's really clear to see when you're watching but the surroundings mean nothing to me. You know I remember taking us back to when we played at Wembley, as much as it was everybody's day out and 33,000 people and the stadium and everything else, we had a job to do, and it's very similar to that on Saturday. It’s great for the fans, I think it's fantastic for the supporters to go to big stadium like that.

“But we’ll be fully focused on the actual football.”

Wigan and Crawley’s start are polar opposites. Where as Crawley have won both their opening games, Shaun Maloney’s side have lost both their games, against Charlton and Reading, and have yet to register a goal. But Lindsey doesn;t read much into it. “It's early, isn't it? They've been really competitive in the two league games that I've watched. I thought against Charlton they were really good actually and there were a lot of moments in the Reading game where I thought they were good as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve actually enjoyed watching them. They play possession-based, lots to look at, lots of rotations, with people ending up in different positions, so we have to be very, very water tight in terms of as we go about our planning with it.

“So a lot of work for me, but I'm enjoying it.”

And he said confidence is high in his squad. “I think the players they're a chomping at the bit.Things are going well you know, we've played four games and won four, I know the last one was on penalties, but they are really keen to get back out there and compete again. It’s that game we're looking forward to against a good side.”

Lindsey also gave an injury update on Ronan Darcy, who took a knock against Brighton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. You can read that here along with the rest of the Crawley Town injury news.