'Not phased' - Crawley Town star makes frank admission after Stevenage win

The League One table looked slightly healthier for Crawley Town after their 3-1 win over Stevenage – but one personw ho won’t be looking at the table is Harry Forster.

Forster put in an all-action performance to help Reds beat Stevenage. He scored the first and put in a number of brilliant defensive tackles and Rob Elliot said after the game he was man of the match.

And the win was made even sweeter with Peterborough and Cambridge United losing and Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovbers only drawing.

Those results leave Crawley three points from safety with a game in hand. But Forster said: “I don't know about the other lads, but I'm not looking at the table at all and even the opposition we're against, it doesn't faze any of us. It's just another game that we've got to get past and we're not going to change for anyone really. We've seen how we've played. We have been on the wrong end of some results, but the way we've played in games recently, we can do what we've done against anyone, so we're not phased at all.”

Harry Forster celebrates scoring for Crawley Town against Stevenage | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

The Stevenage was well-deserved with Crawley having the majority of chances and if Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had his shooting boots on, they could have had five or six goals.

Luckily Forster, Armando Quitrina and Kamari Doyle did and a valuable three points were secured. “It was very, very overdue that,” said Forster.

“We've put ourselves in unbelievable positions over the past few games to win. Unfortunately couldn't get it over the line, but today, I mean, we dug so deep and we wanted it so much to get those three points tonight and luckily we did that.

“From Saturday against Bolton, we had so much desire today to get the three points. We should have come away with so much more the other day. So like you said, we were all angry on the pitch and we put that into the three points and yeah, we got there in the end.”

Harry Forster celebrates his strike | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Forster’s strike – following a sublime first touch by Will Swan in the build-up – set the ball rolling for the Reds and he was beaming as he described the goal.

"There was only one thing going through my mind,” said the 24-year-old. “Only one thing, just absolute laces for it. You know what? I had one very similar. Last season in the Cup against, I think it was Charlton here, it fell for me so, so perfectly. And again, as that was dropping. There weren't a million things on my mind. I was absolutely going to batter that.”

A few times this season, Reds have conceded after scoring and they had deja vu tonight when Brandon Hanlan scored just moments after Forster’s opener.

Forster said: “That's football. You've got to be mentally resilient. You're not going to keep a clean sheet every single game. So when they scored, even though it was only a minute or two after we did, that's football and we've got to believe and we go on and get another two goals, I think that shows how strong we were tonight.”

The former Bromley man is known for his darting runs forward, but tonight he impressed with his defensive work as well, and he said after: “I love it, honestly. Nights like tonight where there's a little bit of rain and it's a little bit wet, you can just absolutely fly into changes and honestly I love making sliding tackles.”

He added: “The spirits are so high in that dressing room now and we've got so much momentum going into Saturday now and hopefully we can do again what we've done on Saturday tonight.”