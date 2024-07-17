'Not too far away' - Lewes manager positive after pre-season defeat to Crawley Town

Action from Lewes' pre-season game against Crawley Town | Picture: James Boyes

New Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson said his side are ‘not too far away’ from the levels he expects to see of them this season after a battling 2-0 pre-season defeat to League One side Crawley Town.

Nelson, who joined the Rooks in mid-May, has had a low-key start to life at the Dripping Pan with just seven signings announced and one friendly before taking on the Red Devils.

After losing 1-0 to Haywards Heath Town in their outing the Saturday prior, there was an opportunity to try different things against League One opposition, which largely went well as goals from Ronan Darcy and a trialist in the 45th and 76th minutes were the only disappointments.

Nelson said: “We knew that this was going to be a different game for our pre-season structure, having purposefully picked teams that are going to dominate the ball to see how the players react.”

“For me, the shape was really good. I think to contain a League One side up until nearly half-time is a testament to the work that the boys are putting in.

“I was fairly happy with the defensive structure. I just think when we win the ball back, we've got to use it a bit better.”

Crawley did dominate possession for long spells at The Dripping Pan and could have scored several more goals had it not been for Lewes’ trialist goalkeeper in the match, Toby Bull.

After playing for the Rooks in the Fenix Trophy finals last season, the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion academy ‘keeper impressed Nelson in his latest outing.

“His reflexes are unbelievable and he distributes the ball really well,” said Nelson.

With the majority of the team being made up of trialists, Nelson also admitted that he was impressed by what he had seen after two games.

“We've seen some really good displays which we're happy with. It gives us a tick in the box,” said Nelson.

“In other games, we're seeing them being really offensive. Now we can tick the defensive box for some of the boys that we were looking at. Then it's about fine-tuning what the team is going to look like over the coming weeks.

“So, we'll be looking to either add, or [sign] some trialists that have played.”

Reflecting on his first eight weeks at the club, Nelson was positive about how the Crawley test represented progress so far.

“It's just putting the building blocks together. It’s difficult starting a team from scratch,” he said.

“But for the second pre-season game, you can see that we're not too far away already, which is a testament to the coaches and the players' application to what we're asking them to do.”