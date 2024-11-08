Lewes are relishing the challenges ahead in a packed November after kicking off the month with a solid 1-1 draw at Chatham Town.

The Rooks face another seven matches before the month is out, with the next tomorrow as they visit Hendon in the Isthmian Premier.

The match has much riding on it for Craig Nelson’s side, with eighth-placed Hendon just three points – and two goals – behind the Rooks in the table. Lewes were praised by many as the better side at Chatham last weekend, with Danny Bassett’s second-half penalty – his 10th goal of the season – enough to dent the hosts’ hopes of rising up the table.

The Chats finished as runners-up last season and were initially touted as favourites for the title given their ample resources and signings including ex-EFL players Freddie Sears and Stuart O’Keefe.

Gianluca Botti is a new addition to the Rooks' ranks | Picture: Lewes FC

At The Bauvill Stadium, however, Lewes secured a result which keeps Chatham looking down, rather than up, the table in 16th place.

Nelson again made changes – he remained without centre-backs Ethan Kaiser and Peter Ejemen, but wingers Nabeel Ghannam and Tolu Ladapo were handed chances after impressing in the FA Trophy win over Ashford United.

Matty Warren returned to the side and played 90 minutes while there was room on the bench for two new signings.

Striker Gianluca Botti came on in the second half amid great interest after his move from Sussex neighbours Whitehawk.

Botti scored three goals in seven appearances for the Hawks, having bagged 31 goals at Chertsey last season to help the Surrey side win the Isthmian South Central division.

Also on the bench was Michael Elechi, a 23-year-old defender who most recently played for Leatherhead, having come through the Manchester United and Oxford United academies.

Elechi is understood to provide competition for the left-back position, with usual incumbent Jack Enkh currently injured.

The Rooks are in action again on Tuesday, when bottom side Bognor Regis Town visit for another Sussex derby.