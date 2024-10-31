Lewes FC assistant manager Danny Oakins said the Rooks are “a match for anyone in the league” if they show more of the intent that saw them come back from 2-0 down to beat Ashford United.

With manager Craig Nelson absent, Oakins led the side through the extremely testing FA Trophy First Round tie last weekend. The Rooks were second-best until a late comeback made it 2-2 and they emerged from a penalty shoot-out as 8-7 victors.

Oakins, who oversaw a remarkable recovery after the 70th minute, said: “I was expecting that from the first minute, but didn't get it.

“It was a new back four, with people playing out position. Injuries killed us a bit and we only had two [fit players] on the bench. It took us that long to get going, but once we did, I thought we were excellent.”

Lewes on the attack in the Trophy tie with AshfordUtd | Picture: James Boyes

Those missing from the Rooks line-up included left-back Jack Enkh and centre-backs Ethan Kaiser and Peter Ejemen, with the former set to be assessed this week.

Rather than their defence being the issue, the Rooks were flat in attack for much of the match but made things click when needed for Shae Hutchinson and Alfie Allen’s late goals.

First-team coach Bryan Nzinga said: “Our intensity could have been a lot better. At half-time, the conversation was that if we played with any form of intensity and a bit of pride and commitment, we would create chances and score.”

Oakins added: “You could say it's confidence because we've struggled in the last five games. We've been okay on the ball but had nothing sharp.

“In the last 20 minutes, they had that [intensity] and scored two goals.”

A great deal of credit for the late comeback fell to the two substitutions Oakins and his staff made, with wingers Nabeel Ghannam and Tolu Ladapo entrusted to inject energy after struggling for minutes earlier this season.

Both their teammates and management praised Ghannam and Ladapo after the full-time whistle, with both providing assists and netting successful penalties.

Nzinga said: “We want to change the terminology about subs and call them game-changers. Because as soon as you come in, your mentality is about thinking, ‘Okay, how can I add value to the game?’

“I think it's really important. I think all we did [as management] was explain their roles and obviously a slight change in the system to try and get more goals. They smashed it, so credit to Nabeel and Tolu.”

At the other end, there was praise for goalkeeper Toby Bull, who responded to the own goal he conceded in the first half - spilling a wet ball over his line - to make several important saves in the game.

Bull then converted the Rooks’ ninth penalty and made a save in the shoot-out before putting off Ashford centre-back Will Moses for the decisive miss.

Oakins said: “To be fair to Toby, he's made an error and he's come back, made penalty saves and made two or three good saves in the second half, so his head hasn't gone down. He's picked himself up and carried on, but fair play, he's kept us in the game this second half.”

Nzinga added: “It’s a testament to a character we want all our boys to play with; to have courage and bounce back.”

With the Rooks having now won just three of their last 11 matches inside 90 minutes, however, they recognise that lessons must be learned.

Despite the side’s recent struggles, Oakins and Nzinga are confident that Lewes can push on.

Oakins said: “If we play with intent, we're a match for anyone in this league. No one can get near us.

“The pace and power we’ve got up front is unreal, but it's just putting it all together and getting it right. We have a few times this season, and it's just dropped off a bit. Hopefully, we start putting it together, like in the last 20 minutes [against Ashford].”

Nzinga said: “We need to focus on ourselves first. Over the weekend, we reflect and review, and we worry about the opposition a little bit later.

“We want to give the fans something to be proud of from minute one, and I think that is where we need to start. We’ve got to look in the mirror before we can focus on anybody else.”

This Saturday, the Rooks travel to Chatham Town, who they memorably beat 2-0 on the opening day of the season.

The Chats now sit in an underwhelming 15th place in the Isthmian Premier Division but will be keen to exact revenge and kick-start their season this weekend. Kick-off is at 3PM at The Sports Ground, ME4 6LR.