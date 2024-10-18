Off the box: Worthing, Horsham and Crawley Town miss out on live TV coverage of FA Cup clashes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing, Horsham and Crawley Town have both missed out on being picked to be on live TV in the first round of the FA Cup.

Five of the 40 first round ties will be shown on BBC or ITV – but despite all three Sussex sides being involved in Football League v non-league ties, none has been selected.

Perhaps the team to be most disappointed by that are Worthing, whose home clash with Morecambe has all the ingredients to be a classic – an in-form non-keague team at home to a struggling League Two side (Morecambe).

And Rebels boss Chris Agutter told us after the draw was made he felt it had a good chance of getting the live coverage.

Worthing fans at Plymouth Parkway - where the Rebels got through to the first round of the FA Cup | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Also snubbed by the TV pickers are Horsham, who will visit League Two Chesterfield in the first round, and Crawley, whose visit to National League Maidenhead is another intriguing tie that does – with no disrespect meant to the Reds – seem to carry a chance of an upset.

The five games picked for TV are: Tamworth v Huddersfield (BBC), Northampton v Kettering (BBC), Sutton v Birmingham (ITV), Harrogate v Wrexham (ITV) and Chesham v Lincoln (ITV).

Although four of those are cases of non-league sides taking on league teams and therefore will be seen by most as reasonable selections, the Harrogate v Wrexham is merely a League Two side at home to a League One side – but it seems Wrexham’s Hollywood connections continue to make it a club TV bosses are desperate to show.

For our Sussex clubs not selected, it’s not only the exposure and excitement for fans of being on TV that will be missed – all clubs whose games are live on the small screen get a sizeable broadcast fee too.

Horsham celebrate beating Gorleston to reach the Cup first round | Picture: John Lines

As one Worthing fan said on their Rebels Rebels messageboard: “We have to focus on us now – and hope for a TV game next round.”

TV ties

Friday 1 November 2024 Tamworth v Huddersfield Town at 7.45pm GMT on BBC Two

Saturday 2 November 2024 Northampton Town v Kettering Town at 5.30pm GMT on BBC Two

Sunday 3 November 2024 Sutton United v Birmingham City at 12.30pm GMT on ITV1 Harrogate Town v Wrexham at 3.30pm GMT on ITVX

Monday 4 November 2024 Chesham United v Lincoln City at 7.15 GMT on ITV4