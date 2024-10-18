Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Walking Football Southern Combination Football League East Division season is under way – and after two games, Old Bexhillians sit at the top of the league after winning both.

The club’s other team, Little Common Wonderers, are yet to gather any points from their two games. But there is a long season ahead with many teams yet to catch up on fixtures.

The league comprises clubs such as Eastbourne Borough, Hastings Utd, Hastings Hornets, Battle Knights and Ringmer .

With four competitive teams undertaking friendly and league games, OBWFC boast 80 players aged 50 to 8,0 so everybody at the club has the chance to undertake competitive WF or just attend sessions. Players from 50 years old for men and 40 for women are welcome.

The Old Bexhillians team

Their teams are Old Bexhillians (Over 50s), Little Common Wonderers (O50), Atha Strollers (O60) and Bexhill Seniors (O68 and 70).

The Atha Strollers have started with a good win. Bexhill Seniors with some 30 available players, do suffer from a lack of local opposition making frequent matches difficult but efforts are being made to set up matches.

December marks the tenth anniversary of walking football in Bexhill.

In December 2014, an officer from Age UK South East, Su Reece, oversaw the first WF session in the town.

Little Common Wonderers

A band of over-50s in various states of fitness assembled at Bexhill Community Centre. Many had retired from football 30-plus years earlier and the only football attempted since then had been a kickaround in the garden or down the park.

Walking football in the county was the brainchild of Charles Sheldon of Age UK East Sussex.

Age UK started the ball rolling with the Shinewater and Eastbourne Borough clubs closely followed by Bexhill – and Sussex WF took off in 2015 with a mini tournament at the home of the Sussex FA.

Then came a tournament at the Age UK South East Summer Fair at Eastbourne, when the name Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club was used for the first time.

In 2016 the club first held sessions at the Bexhill Leisure Centre and on the Bexhill Down and in the old athletics clubhouse in Little Common Road.

Present club chair Mick Davies took over the club that year and it has grown and grown.

As well as matches, members enjoy charity quizzes and golf.

The club is proud to be involved with local charities and have supported among others Bexhill Foodbank, Bexhill Specials Football Club and The Gateway Club. Now, Warming Up The Homeless are the subject of their efforts.

Summer barbecues and Christmas gatherings have also been on the agenda when the club’s in-house band Coast Road have performed.

Full details on participating in the club can be obtained from the chair, Mick Davies, on 07961 008743 – email [email protected]