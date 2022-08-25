One bad half won’t make Horsham FC panic

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Rodrigues celebrates the goal that got Horsham back into it against Carshalton | Picture: John Lines

The Hornets were not at the races in the first half of Saturday’s home tussle with Carshalton and went in 2-0 down – before a second-half recovery, highlighted by a Lucas Rodrigues goal, petered out to leave them 3-1 losers.

It was their first setback after wins in their opening two matches, and they will be out to put the defeat behind them when they travel to Margate tomorrow night then host Bognor on bank holiday Monday.

After that they have an FA Cup trip to Kent, having been drawn to visit newly promoted Isthmian Premier side Herne Bay in the first qualifying round on September 3.

The manager said: “We started poorly against Carshalton and gave them a goal. We made a mistake for the goal and it affected our first half.

"We had some half chances and might have made it 1-1 immediately before they went two up.

"In the second half we were good for 20 minutes and scored and might have got it back to 2-2. But then it went away from us and we lost our momentum. A few of us had off-days... we know we can do better.”

Di Paola said the defeat didn’t change the fact the Hornets had enjoyed a positive season’s start, and he said the spirit in the camp was high.