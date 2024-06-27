One in, one out: Horsham FC reveal double change to management team
The Hornets have revealed Jon Meeney is leaving his position as Dominic Di Paola’s No2 to take up a full-time role with Sutton, who will be in the National League Premier in 2024-25 after relegation from League Two.
Horsham tweeted: “We can confirm assistant manager Jon Meeney has left the club for a full-time position at @suttonunited. Thanks for all your hard work over the last 12 months, Jon, and best of luck for the future.”
Meanwhile central defender Sami El Abd is stepping up to the club’s coaching team.
The Hornets said: “We are delighted to announce Sami El-Abd will remain at the club as a first team coach, for the 2024/25 season.”
The changes come as Di Paola makes good progress in moulding his squad for 24-25.
We reported earlier this week how Joe Paxman had become his fourth new signing of the summer. A vital part of Canvey Island's run to the Isthmian Premier play-offs in 2022-23, Paxman leaves the Gulls after a two-year spell, having also previously played for East Thurrock United, Grays Athletic and Aveley.
Paxman follows Joe Turner, Ola Ogunwamide and Jake Elliott through the Hornets’ door, while Isaac Philpot and Reece Myles-Meekums have signed permanent deals.
