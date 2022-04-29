One more push can keep Lancing in the Isthmian League - but Newhaven have other ideas

Now they have been challenged to produce one more big effort to preserve their step four status by winning a play-off at home to SCFL promotion hopefuls Newhaven at Culver Road this Saturday.

A Matt Daniel goal earned the Lancers a 1-0 win in Kent on Saturday, which meant they finished 18th rather than in the automatic drop zone in 19th.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there are a number of step four v step five play-off finals being held across the country this year and Lancing now have the job of winning theirs.

Alex Walsh

Lancers joint boss Alex Walsh said: “We went into the Whitstable game with confidence off of the back of a very good second half display vs the champions Hastings.

“We knew we had to better Phoenix’s result but in truth we went to Whitstable to win and then the rest was out of our control. Fortunately we was able to do what we set out and was enough to climb up a place in the league.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown Walsh added: “We haven’t had a lot of time to reflect too much on it.

Lancing in a tangle with Hastings last week / Picture: Stephen Goodger

“We knew there was the potential of a play-off game and on Sunday were told it would be against Newhaven.