'One of the best' - Crawley Town boss' high praise for Peterborough United ahead of League One clash

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot believes Petebrorough United are ‘one of the best in the last 5-10 years of developing talent’ and is looking forward to facing the Posh.

The Posh have constantly been around the play-offs and a dominant force in League One in recent years as well as competing in the Championship in the 21/22 season but currently they are sat 15th in the table and two points ahead of Crawley.

Reds manager Elliot has looked ahead to the game and believes it will still be a challenging game against an established League One club.

He said: “It's going to be a good game. Peterborough play some really good football. They're expansive, they’ve got a lot of young players and a lot of energy. It's going to be a difficult game, but one we're looking forward to. Our mindset is just to enjoy the challenge.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot

“We've come up against these so-called bigger clubs and had the experiences and the travel. “It's going to be another good day for the club and another good day for us in terms of going and challenging ourselves against what is a very well-established League One, Championship club over the last few years.”

Elliot continued: “Darren [Ferguson] has been there for years, he is a legend there and he develops young players, takes them from their own league and they are probably one of the best in the last 5-10 years of developing talent, especially the attacking players.

“It will be a really good test for us to go there and try and give another good account of ourselves like we did at Charlton. I just think the most important thing is that we set the bar in terms of where our physical output is and the metrics we want to hit because Charlton was physically our best performance of the season and it coincides with a fantastic win.

“I also think the lads, what we are asking them to do in training, the way we are asking them to train, the type of runs we want them to make, the lads are really grasping that and taking it in their stride and it is adding to the performances and the results.”

Storm Darragh disrupted large parts of England due to the powerful winds and meant that Crawley’s game against Stevenage was postponed. On the other hand, Peterborough’s game was played on the Monday night when they were defeated 2-1 by Northampton and Elliot will be wanting to see his sides extra energy.

Elliot said: “They worked hard on Saturday in the gym and the attitude was tremendous considering you get yourself geared up for a game and then it gets called off but rightly so. We've just got to make sure we take all that little bit of extra energy we were able to conserve and use it on Saturday.”