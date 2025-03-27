Lewes manager Craig Nelson praised his side’s 4-1 win over promotion-chasing Cray Valley Paper Mills as “one of the best games” they have played this season.

On an afternoon where 1,207 fans turned up to celebrate Non-League Day, the Rooks shocked Cray Valley, who had only lost three of their previous 27 league matches.

Bobby Unwin and Danny Bassett put Lewes 2-0 up within seven minutes at the Dripping Pan, while there was a gritty response to Cray Valley’s 39th-minute goal to make it 2-1, as Parish Muirhead and Matty Warren netted in the second half.

“I thought we were excellent. I think that was one of the best games we’ve played this season,” said Nelson.

Lewes' players and management celebrate the win over CVPM | Picture: James Boyes

“It’s a shame the first half was tainted by making a mistake and conceding, as it brought a bit of tension into the remainder of the game,” Nelson added.

“Second half, they started bright but we knew that we’d have to weather the storm and we got the goals and our just rewards. I think we thoroughly deserved the three points.”

The result marked only the third time Lewes have won by a three-goal margin this season, with the other occasions coming in October and November 2024, against Bracknell Town (6-3) and Bognor Regis Town (4-1) respectively.

As their fourth win in their last five matches, the results continues a fine end to the 2024/25 season too.

It also mathematically confirmed their place in the Isthmian Premier Division for 2025/26, which is no small achievement given the pre-season fears some had of a relegation battle.

After the game, goalkeeper Toby Bull echoed his manager’s pleasure with the win.

“First 20 minutes, we were exceptional,” said Bull.

“Every player was up for it, we were playing our style of football, loads of fans were here, and the sun was out. It was a perfect Saturday.”

“Pitts is drilling into us about being brave and trusting ourselves. When mistakes happen [we] move on, and today we scored four goals. We can’t complain when we go and do that.”

This Saturday, 13th-placed Lewes travel to play-off-chasing Chichester City, who since a 3-2 win at the Dripping Pan in December have only lost two of their last 17 games.

“Chichester is a tough game,” said Nelson. “They were good here and beat us, so we need to have the grit between our teeth to get those points back.”