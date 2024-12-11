One-sided Horsham derby

Horsham FC U18 8, 0 Horsham YMCA

The young Hornets took the bragging rights in this local derby in the Isthmian Youth League South Division match at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium. The game was switched as the Herbert Direct Stadium was unplayable due to the recent storm.

As expected, the action was thick and fast with both teams committed in winning the three points. YMCA started well and created a few half chances but it was Horsham who broke the deadlock. On 13 minutes, the Hornets were awarded a corner, Hammond took the set piece and Smith rose highest to head it in powerfully into the goal.

Just four minutes later, Horsham FC went two up after Barton threaded a beautiful ball through to Hammond who squared it to Collyer who tapped it in. A great team goal.

As half time approached, the Hornets were in control and made it three on 41 minutes. Rodriguez pushed forward and saw his opportunity, he hit a lovely composed shot which squeezed under the YM keeper.

The second half kicked off but the Samba team hadn’t learnt their lessons. Just four minutes in, the Hornets pressured the YM defence, the ball found its way to Collyer. He kept his composure and smashed the ball home from close range, 4-0.

This had become a one way contest as YM couldn’t cope with their neighbours technical advantages. On the 63rd minute, substitute York got on the scoresheet with his first touch with a cracking header. Then on the 78th minute, the gifted Hammond scored with a great strike from range, 6-0.

On the 84th minute, and the goal which drew the biggest cheers of the night, came after the brilliant Collyer scored the seventh and completed his hat-trick.

Finally with YM desperate for the full time whistle, Hammond scored again from the edge of the box which completed a wonderful night for the skilful player and the team.

The game ended after a one way derby encounter, 8-0.

Horsham are second in the league, whilst YM stay in 7th with plenty to play for. It's been a tough start for them but never forget;

“The comeback is greater than the setback” Dr. Penny.

The GWS Player of the Match is the Hornets striker, Collyer. Next up, YMCA go to Three Bridges FC and the Hornets play league leaders Worthing FC.