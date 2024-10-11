Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill United and Little Common have both had things to be positive about in the past week – even though one won and one lost.

The Pirates built on last week’s excellent 1-0 win over Haywards Heath Town – the first loss the Blues had suffered – with a 5-0 SCFL premier division win at Midhurst.

Boss Ryan Light said: “It’s been a great week for everyone at the club!

"Following last Wednesday’s excellent 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Haywards Heath we made the long trip to Midhurst on Saturday, a place where we haven’t had the best of records over the years.

Bexhill in action at Newhaven earlier in the season | Picture by Paul Trunfull

"We got off to a flying start when Aaron Capon scored after just four minutes, and we never looked back from that point. We blew them away second half scoring four goals with some excellent attacking football.

“We are on a good run at the moment with just two defeats in our last nine league games and with lots of home games coming up the mood around the club is very positive.”

Little Common are struggling in the league but will take heart from a creditable display in a 3-0 Sussex Senior Cup loss away to three-divisions-higher Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday.

The Sports flooded forward from the start. Common defended with commitment and organisation, but a 15-minute hat-trick by George Alexander put distance between the teams well before half-time.

Common kept their shape and discipline as player-boss Russell Eldridge marshalled his side faultlessly, and there were bright shows from pacy winger Harrison Smith and assured keeper Ford Robertshaw.