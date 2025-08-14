Only way is up: Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United endure tough starts

Town tackle Three Bridges | Picture ETFC on X

It’s been a tough start to the season for Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United.

Town suffered an opening day to forget in the Isthmian south east division – they lost 5-0 away to early high flyers Three Bridges.

A Reece Hallard hat-trick sealed their fate at Jubilee Fields.

Town turned in an improved showing on Wednesday night but lost 2-0 at Hastings, where Gil Carvalho and James Hull scored for the home team.

Town always knew it was going to be a tough start on the road and now look forward to their first home game, against Beckenham a week tomorrow.

Two games into the new Southern Combination League season, Eastbourne United have yet to score a goal or pick up a point.

But optimism remains high at the Oval Arena and they have a chance to turn things round tomorrow when they go to Sheppey United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Last Saturday, an early goal by Stan Bridgman earned Steyning Town a 1-0 win at the Oval as United kicked off with a blank.

It was a similar story in midweek when Anthony Storey’s men slipped to another 1-0 loss, this time away to promoted Forest Row, a surprise package among the division’s early pacesetters.

Evergreen Kieron Pamment got the goal midway through the first half.

United are due back in SCFL action on Tuesday at Crawley Down Gatwick, though a Cup replay with Sheppey is needed.