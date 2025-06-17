Expectation, expectation, expectation.

It’s in the DNA of almost every football fan on the planet, but it’s magnified for Worthing supporters given the club’s stratospheric rise over the last few seasons.

Just over a decade ago the club were within days of going out of business, but they now enjoy a fanbase the envy of the majority of clubs in National League South.

But in some ways that’s the crux – with an average attendance touching 1,700 a large number of Worthing fans have never seen the team outside the top six of their respective leagues over the past five years or so.

The Worthing squad that emerges at Woodside Road in pre-season will be quite different to the one that ended last season - picture by Kyle Hemsley

Budgets and players are part and parcel of football. From my days on the Shoreham Herald over 30 years ago, when dear old John Bell was shelling out over £300 a week in order for Shoreham FC to win the County League Division 2, I’ve never begrudged any player, at any level, taking money, because if there’s a chairman prepared to pay it, that’s the way of the world.

Worthing’s rumoured current budget is light years away from Bell’s era, and while I say rumour, for all the figures bandied around last season, all will be revealed when Worthing submit their annual accounts to Companies House.

The higher Worthing climb, the more intense it gets. Although it’s now over five years ago, the financial statements from the last National League Premier (the club’s current target) season before Covid, 2019-20, saw the smallest loss for a club was over £90,000 (Wrexham’s was the largest at over a million). Five years on, the financial situation certainly hasn’t eased up.

But if Worthing’s budget – as many believe – is the biggest in the club’s history, unfortunately a number of the clubs competing with them have far bigger ones. And there have been a number of high profile exits from Woodside Road this summer.

Players have always come and gone, it’s part of football, but some of the players coming in have, according to good old social media, left fans with feelings ranging from ‘underwhelmed’ to those branding the Rebels ‘the laughing stock of the league’.

One Woodside wag stopped me in the street last week and somewhat unkindly predicted that Chris Agutter would by GBC (Gone by Christmas).

I think he’s wrong, and while a number of the new signings possibly lack the ‘wow factor’, fans will always hate it when popular players leave, whatever the level of football, but this clearly is a kneejerk reaction.

I know there are more signings to come, and I firmly believe with Agutter at the helm, these will be the kind of quality players that will replace the likes of Danny Cashman, Liam Nash, Lucas Covolan, Chris Haigh and Tommy Willard.

Leagues aren’t decided in June, so therefore judging the Worthing boss now is ridiculous. Let him assemble the squad he wants, and then from August the results will speak for themselves.