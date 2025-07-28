Congratulations to our Lionesses for retaining their European Championship trophy with their penalty shootout win against Spain on Sunday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The media frenzy that has ensued since Chloe Kelly’s successful spot-kick clinched the prize has yet again proved that women’s football is a major mainstream sport in 21st century Great Britain.

There is a danger, however, that a section of fans might actually mistake euphoria for something quite different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reiterate, it was a great victory, and Sarina Wiegman and her team deserve all the plaudits they are currently receiving, including an official reception with Sir Kier Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women's Euro trophy after England's victory over Spain in Basel (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

But once the dust has settled and some form of normality returns, a number of the ever-growing legion of Lionesses fans will have to continue to manage their expectations.

As a sport, women’s football is still growing.

In fact as a small businessman I continue to sponsor local youth sport, which very much includes girls’ football.

But this win, however great it is, won’t result in some kind of magic wand being waved and women’s football achieving some sort of parity with the men’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That simply isn’t going to happen, any time soon – if ever. And that’s not taking a negative slant.

Women’s football is a stand-alone sport in its own right, but it’s very dangerous when in certain quarters some try to make direct comparisons with the male version.

Take Brighton and Hove Albion, for example, both the club’s respective sides, male and female, compete at the top table of domestic football. But Brighton Women will never attract the kind of the crowds the male Albion side do at the Amex – in the same way the women’s squad will never enjoy the same wage levels the men do.

And anyone who thinks this is going to happen is frankly delusional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To repeat… women’s football is an exciting, vibrant, stand-alone sport, and has very much found its place – and will continue to evolve all the time the right people are involved in running and developing it, starting at the grassroots level.

But it’s all about managing expectations.

I’ve seen certain social media posts putting Sunday’s victory on a par with England’s World Cup final win against West Germany 59 years ago, and while you shouldn’t temper anyone’s enthusiasm, that is clearly somewhat wide of the mark.

Let’s just all enjoy for what it is – and acknowledge that the the most important thing is that Lionesses’ triumph in Switzerland will get more young girls taking up the sport up and down the country.