'Opportunity' - Worthing manager Chris Agutter's reaction to FA Cup draw

Worthing manager Chris Agutter is looking forward to the next round of the FA Cup after Worthing beat Dartford 3-1.

Danny Cashman got Worthing off to the best start with a thunderbolt effort from outside the box finding the top right-hand corner to put the hosts in front.

Cashman doubled his advantage from the sport before Tommy Willard capitalised from a mistake in the Dartford defence to make it 3-0.

Dartford grabbed a consolation goal with 20 minutes left through Eddie Dsane, but in a game with multiple big chances for both teams the score could have looked much different at the end of the game.

Dartford grabbed a consolation goal with 20 minutes left through Eddie Dsane, but in a game with multiple big chances for both teams the score could have looked much different at the end of the game.

Danny Cashman scored two goals in the win over Dartford | Picture courtesy of Worthing FC

On the game, Agutter said: “The game could have ended about 12-8. We missed some sitters and gave up a few too many chances. We deserved to win, when we were 3-0 up we had three one on one’s we missed, so we were well worth our win.”

Cashman was the standout player for the Rebels with his two goals, which puts him on five goals in five games in all competitions, with this putting him in the gaffer’s good books.

Agutter said: “He played really well. He is starting to play with more of an attacking style which could progress him back up the football pyramid.”

Agutter also commented on his overall game improvements, with him becoming a more complete striker which has helped his overall game and to help the team’s performance as they carry on their decent form.

With Dartford having been relegated the previous season to a step below Worthing, Agutter still wanted his team to be professional and not to go into the game thinking it was a free win.

He said: “Our expectations for the game were big, pretty much the case every game. From the opposition’s perspective they are a very good side, so I’m glad not to get beat at home, certainly by the type of challenge we faced.

“From a challenge from a complacently side of things we try to play the same levels and play the same way we do.”

Recently, Worthing have had some ground improvements, with that being a major boost to the club.

Agutter said: “Yeah, it’s looking good. As opposed to a ground, it’s a proper stadium now so that will help the players, make them feel like they play at the highest level so that will help.”

Worthing host Maidstone United this weekend, with the away team getting back on track with two league wins in a row after a slow start.

Looking towards the game, Agutter said: “Yeah looking forwards to the game. An opportunity for us to build on, if we win, we are two points off second place

“The best thing is that we are not at our best yet so that is really exciting for the football club.”

The Rebels will make the long trip to Devon in a couple of weeks to face Plymouth Parkway in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

They have got to this point after they previously beat Havant & Waterlooville 3-2 before they beat Dartford 3-1 last Saturday to book their place in the hat for the next round.

Their opponents are a step below Worthing in the English pyramid, and have gotten off to a slow start, with no wins in nine and three points on the board leaving them in 21st.

Parkway’s only victories this season has come in the FA Cup qualifying rounds, with the Devon team coming out comfortable 3-0 winners away to Sittingbourne to set up this tie with Worthing.

On the tie, Worthing manager Chris Agutter said: “Good opportunity to get into the first-round draw. Shame it isn’t a home tie, opportunity to get into the first round.

Agutter is also not fazed by the 200-mile trip to Devon before the game, as he said: “We play a lot of games away from home, we have only played three games at home this season and the rest away, so we are used to the travel.”

He also noted how unpredictable the FA cup is, and that anything can happen so Worthing will have to avoid being complacent and another professional performance is on the cards if they are to make it into the first round.

The tie will be played the weekend commencing the 12th October.