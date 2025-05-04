Over-60s football: Lewes Town win in Kent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Town FC Over-60s remain unbeaten after their first two games. After drawing 1-1 with East Sussex, Lewes Town travelled to Larkfield in Kent on Sunday to take on the Kent County Select XI Over-60s.

Lewes started slowly as Kent passed the ball smoothly, but Town captain Nigel Fisher pounced on a loose ball in the box after 10 minutes for the first goal.

This led to a period of Lewes dominance and Peter Hambly got the second with a sublime chip from the edge of the area. Half time and 2-0 to Lewes Town

Kent continued to pass well but Lewes Town looked far more dangerous going forward and a lofted toe-punt from Anthony Croydon from 30 yards made in 3-0 midway through the second half. Kent mounted some better attacks but two reflex saves from Lewes goalkeeper James Rock kept them out.

Lewes Town FC Over-60s

Great hospitality from Kent and the game was played in a friendly spirit throughout.

Final Score Kent 0-3 Lewes Town

MoM: Simon Murray (Lewes Town)