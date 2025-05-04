Over-60s football: Lewes Town win in Kent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lewes started slowly as Kent passed the ball smoothly, but Town captain Nigel Fisher pounced on a loose ball in the box after 10 minutes for the first goal.
This led to a period of Lewes dominance and Peter Hambly got the second with a sublime chip from the edge of the area. Half time and 2-0 to Lewes Town
Kent continued to pass well but Lewes Town looked far more dangerous going forward and a lofted toe-punt from Anthony Croydon from 30 yards made in 3-0 midway through the second half. Kent mounted some better attacks but two reflex saves from Lewes goalkeeper James Rock kept them out.
Great hospitality from Kent and the game was played in a friendly spirit throughout.
Final Score Kent 0-3 Lewes Town
MoM: Simon Murray (Lewes Town)