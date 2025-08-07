Overhaul of Lewes squad makes them an unknown quantity
The Rooks are an unknown quantity for their fellow Isthmian League Premier Division sides, with Pritchard overseeing a total squad overhaul over the summer.
The club’s transfer business was added to this week with the confirmed signings of Arezki Hamouchene and Billie Clark.
Hamouchene, a 20-year-old midfielder of Algerian heritage, was released from the Millwall academy in 2024 and spent last season at Cray Wanderers and Erith Town.
Clark, meanwhile, spent 2024-25 bouncing around fellow Sussex sides Whitehawk, Chichester City and Bognor Regis Town after moving on from the Reading Under-21s.
Pritchard said: “Arezki is incredibly good in tight spaces, and looks to make things happen.”
On Clark, Pritchard added: “He's a pacey and very direct winger. Our wing-back roles will have to change depending on who we're playing against.
After scoring just four goals in their last four matches, Lewes’ main concern going into the season will be scoring goals – but there is news to come, possibly on Friday, on that front.
After a mixed pre-season in terms of results, with three wins, three defeats and one draw, Pritchard reflected on the learning process.
“We've come a long way. To get through with as few injuries as possible was a big thing. But also, the way we want to play has been taken on board by the players, which means we're able to move on to the next thing in terms of that hierarchy of needs.”
With two games in just over 48 hours to starts the season, at home to Hashtag and then away to Carshalton Athletic on Monday night, Lewes have a tricky start.
Pritchard has not obscured his ambition, however.
“I want the best from all of us,” he said. “I want the best performances. I want to win both games. I want the players to take on board the information and still play with a with a freedom that that makes us dangerous.
“[The results] depend on and how we apply ourselves, both as staff and players.”
