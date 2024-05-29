Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder Tyrese Owen and goalkeeper Chris Haigh are Worthing FC’s latest two new signings – but promising young defender Joe Rye is joining Barnet.

We reported on Monday how Worthing had already secured new deals for four of last season’s squad and signed defender Sam Beard – while saying farewell to York City-bound duo Ollie Pearce and Joe Felix.

Now Owen and Haigh have followed Beard in signing for Chris Agutter as he plots a new National League South camapign, with defender Rye going in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen, 24, joins the Rebels after a spell in the Cymru Premier with Haverfordwest County where he featured for the Bluebirds in the Qualifying Rounds of the Europa Conference League.

Tyrese Owen at Woodside Road | Picture: Worthing FC

He made 23 appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions last season as they finished 8th in the top flight of Welsh football. He becomes Chris Agutter’s second signing this summer as he builds his squad ready to challenge at the top end once again in the National League South.

“Tyrese will give us more physicality, size and power,” Agutter told the Worthing website. “He’s a box-to-box midfield player that can also operate in the backline, couple that with his technical quality means he’s a great fit in terms of how we want to move the team forwards.

At 6’6″, Owen is an imposing figure who played a significant role in Kingstonian’s 2022-23 campaign, as he netted 10 goals in 33 appearances throughout the season, helping the Ks to preserve their place in the Isthmian Premier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has had previous experience in the National League South, albeit brief spells with Slough Town and Hemel Hempstead Town, but the midfielder is keen to impress on his return to the level.

Keeper Chris Haigh has joined Worthing | Picture: Worthing FC

“I’m really excited to get going. I think my time in the National League South has always been cut short so I’m really excited to show everyone what I can do and push on,” said Owen.

While capable of offering a physical presence in the midfield, Owen’s versatility means he can operate in several different roles, including defence and attacking midfield. His technical ability also catches the eye, with his willingness to beat players with his quick feet being another important attribute.

“I’m quite versatile,” Owen explained, “I can play in defence, in midfield or further forward in the ten. I would say I’m a very composed player, I like to get on the ball and make things happen. “I can’t wait to get going. I think anyone wants to play for Worthing, especially at this level so I’m buzzing to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haigh, 27, will join the Rebels from Ebbsfleet United, where he spent three years, making 27 appearances. He is a goalkeeper who is highly rated for his distribution and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet – something his new boss believes makes him the ‘perfect fit’.

Joe Rye has left for Barnet | Picture: Mike Gunn

“Haighy is a brilliant addition to the football club,” Agutter told the Worthing website, “in terms of our way of playing as well as the type of person we want here at Woodside, Chris is a perfect fit for us. I’ve wanted to work with Haighy for years as he’s everything that I want in a goalkeeper, so to finally have the opportunity to do so is very exciting.Chris Agutter

The goalkeeper played a role in the Fleet’s promotion from the National League South in 2022/23 and achieved the rare feat of earning two medals that season, one for the Fleet’s title win and one for Oxford City’s promotion-final victory, who he joined for the final month of the campaign on loan.

“Haighy is also another player with league-winning experience that we are adding to an already successful group,” said Agutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the Hoops on loan last season where he made 18 appearances for them in the National League following their promotion to the fifth tier.

Haigh said: “As soon as I got the call from Agi, it was a club that really interested me. I know that Worthing play a good style of football and they want to get promoted and that was all I needed to hear to sign up!”

The highly rated shot-stopper joined the Fleet from Concord Rangers after he made the headlines with a player-of-the-match performance for the Beachboys in their FA Trophy final at Wembley in 2021.

Haigh had been at Concord since 2019 and made over fifty appearances for the Essex side before making the move to full-time football with Ebbsfleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his National League South career, he was voted as player of the season at Heybridge Swifts after helping them win the Isthmian North Play-Off Final in the 2018/19 season. He also represented Watford at U21 level before his career in senior football.

Meanwhile defender Rye has turned down a new Rebels contract and has agreed a deal with Barnet in the National League Premier.

Rye came through through the club’s youth system after first signing for the club as a 15-year-old. He went on to make 89 appearances for the Rebels in all competitions after first breaking into the first team in the 2021/22 season.

He was named in the starting XI for the opening game of the 2022/23 season in the National League South and didn’t look back. He made himself a first-team regular with 43 appearances throughout the campaign which culminated in the youngster picking up the club’s Young Player of the Season award.