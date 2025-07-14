Pagham beat Tooting Bec as pre-season continues in the heatwave

Tooting Bec made the journey to the Covers Arena in sweltering conditions, facing a determined Pagham side in an evenly contested match. Despite the heatwave, both sides showed good energy, with the first half bringing chances at both ends but neither able to break the deadlock.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Keiron Jones produced a moment of real quality, finishing well to give Pagham the lead. Tooting pushed for an equaliser late on, but Pagham’s defence held firm, with Conor Kelly making key saves to secure his second clean sheet in a week.

The result sees Pagham continue their strong form in pre season as they manage the summer conditions well.

They have two games this week – they host Infinity on Tuesday evening and the Rocks on Wednesday evening.

See pictures from Pagham-Tooting Bec on this page and the one linked – taken by Roger Smith. If you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the one page.

