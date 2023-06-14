Pagham chairman Marc Hilton says he is excited at the prospect of a new start for the club in the Southern Combination Premier Division.

The Lions have appointed Jason Mines as manager and Ryan Pharo has come in as first team coach after Del Chester and Michael Hamm departed Nyetimber Lane following relegation from the Wessex League Premier Division.

Pagham were subsequently handed the chance to switch back to the SCFL after a season away that Hilton admits had plenty of challenges.

But he believes the Lions have taken positives from last season and adjusted their plans accordingly for the new campaign ahead.

Jason Mines, new manager at Pagham FC

He said: "It's fair to say that last season presented various challenges and at times was ever do difficult but we had some fantastic people involved and even though we were relegated there was a lot pride in how we went about things and great gratitude for the effort that people put in for the cause.

"Now we have chosen a different direction it’s exciting; there is a real buzz about the club. We are convinced Jason and Ryan are the right fit for this new approach and very much look forward to getting back in action in the Southern Combination Premier Division. Recruitment is key and the message we want to deliver to potential players for this club is come and play for us and continue to develop with us."

Pagham bosses have been delighted with the response of local businesses who have pledged to support their upcoming sponsors' draw -- with a date yet to be confirmed.

The Lions are set to announce a new sponsor for their state-of-the-art main stand, which was erected after the old wooden stand was destroyed by Storm Eunice in 2022.