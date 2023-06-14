NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Pagham FC embrace SCFL return after challenging Wessex League season – and name new bosses

Pagham chairman Marc Hilton says he is excited at the prospect of a new start for the club in the Southern Combination Premier Division.
By Carl Eldridge
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

The Lions have appointed Jason Mines as manager and Ryan Pharo has come in as first team coach after Del Chester and Michael Hamm departed Nyetimber Lane following relegation from the Wessex League Premier Division.

Pagham were subsequently handed the chance to switch back to the SCFL after a season away that Hilton admits had plenty of challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he believes the Lions have taken positives from last season and adjusted their plans accordingly for the new campaign ahead.

Most Popular
Jason Mines, new manager at Pagham FCJason Mines, new manager at Pagham FC
Jason Mines, new manager at Pagham FC

He said: "It's fair to say that last season presented various challenges and at times was ever do difficult but we had some fantastic people involved and even though we were relegated there was a lot pride in how we went about things and great gratitude for the effort that people put in for the cause.

"Now we have chosen a different direction it’s exciting; there is a real buzz about the club. We are convinced Jason and Ryan are the right fit for this new approach and very much look forward to getting back in action in the Southern Combination Premier Division. Recruitment is key and the message we want to deliver to potential players for this club is come and play for us and continue to develop with us."

Pagham bosses have been delighted with the response of local businesses who have pledged to support their upcoming sponsors' draw -- with a date yet to be confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lions are set to announce a new sponsor for their state-of-the-art main stand, which was erected after the old wooden stand was destroyed by Storm Eunice in 2022.

Hilton added: “We want to be as appealing as we can as a club in terms of attracting players, social members and of course, supporters. Often our fixtures attract supporters of Bognor Regis Town and other clubs in the area if their team is away, or in midweek for instance and we want to continue to encourage this and welcome football fans across the board to take in games at Nyetimber Lane.”

Related topics:SCFL