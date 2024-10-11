Pagham FC not getting what they deserve – but boss Mines stays upbeat
The Lions are 16th in the SCFL premier after taking only a point from two games in a week against Midhurst and Newhaven, and are out of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Crawley Down Gatwick.
Ben Hauxwell’s late goal secured a point at the Rotherfield before Mines’ men were unlucky to come away from Newhaven on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss.
This midweek, Howard Neighbour put them ahead in their cup tie with the Anvils, who hit back to score two and go through.
Mines said: “We have had some really good performances – like against Midhurst last Tuesday – then we were definitely the best team on Saturday against Newhaven but lost to a free kick last few minutes, their only shot of that half.
"At Crawley Down Gatwick it was probably our best performance of the season but two errors meant and we have come away with nothing. We probably had 16 shots and missed four clear chances.
"Unfortunately this is how football goes sometimes. You play well and get nothing but other times play poorly and win.
"If we weren’t playing well and creating chances I would be a bit worried, but that’s not the case. Even the games we have lost I honestly feel we have played well and in most games we’ve been the better team – but you get nothing for being the best team.
"We need to start getting something from our performances and start ironing out the silly goals we give away and we’ll be fine.
"We’re a young squad with the majority of our players under the age of 23 so this experience and game time they are getting is vital for their future and most importantly the club’s future.”
Pagham host Roffey in the league this Saturday (Oct 12) then go to Tunbridge Wells in the FA Vase first round a week later.
