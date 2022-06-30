Pagham FC squad coming together ahead of exciting Wessex League venture

Del Chester and assistant Michael Hamm are building what looks a competitive squad following the club’s switch from the SCFL.

Hamm said: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster since we were appointed. We spent the first few weeks preparing for life in the Southern Combination only to be moved to the Wessex.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The club have been positive about the relocation and we look forward to the challenge.

Michael Hamm and Del Chester

“Some of the existing players have moved on due to travel but once the dust settled, the realisation the move west isn’t as bad as they thought meant the local boys re-signed.

“Dan Simmonds, Conor Geoghegan, Lew Boughton, Ross Edwards, Matt Hambleton, Ollie Hambleton, Sam Connelly are last year’s first teamers to re-sign so far, with a couple more expected in a few weeks. And we have last year’s champions from the U23s re-signing who are ready for first team football.

“We have brought in ex-Bognor defender Daryl Wollers from Basingstoke, who’s going to be a huge asset, and defender Kyle Clinton, who was at Southampton before moving to America. We’re still talking to players who we expect to commit before the season starts on August 2 against US Portsmouth. We go into the Wessex with our own expectations and targets.”