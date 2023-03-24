Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck, so they say. And in a must win match this is especially true. And it’s exactly what Pagham got when they faced Weseex League premier division bottom side Alresford at Nyetimber Lane on Tuesday night.

To be in with a chance of avoiding relegation the Lions simply HAD to win. For 44 minutes it was very even and although Pagham had the majority of possession, the visitors carved out the best chances and the home team were grateful to keeper Conor Kelly for a couple of smart saves to keep it 0-0.

Then a speculative deep cross from Alfie Davidson appeared to be heading into the Alresford keeper’s gloves only to end up in the roof of the net courtesy of a defender’s right boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 70th minute the Lions’ second bit of luck happened when what looked a good shout for an Alresford penalty was turned down. Pagham duly made the game safe when an unmarked Lewis Hyde nodded in at the far post for 2-0.

Pagham celebrate a goal against Alresford | Picture: Matin Denyer

This was a very necessary three points gained for the Lions who must hope they can gather further reward at Brockenhurst on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad