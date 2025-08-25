Pagham pay the penalty as Newport win FA Vase shootout

Pagham are out of the FA Vase after Newport IoW won a penalty shootout 5-4 after the sides drew 2-2 at the Covers Arena.

On a bright, sunny afternoon the Lions fancied themselves to win against a side sitting bottom of Wessex League Division One.

Manager Lemmy Ewen rang the changes from last time out, eager to balance freshness with momentum.

Pagham began the game on the front foot, moving the ball crisply and pushing Newport into their own half. For all their pressure in the opening quarter, however, they failed to test the keeper with anything more than half chances.

Pagham make it 1-1 v Newport | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Then, with 15 minutes played, the Islanders struck first. A clever swivel on the edge of the area opened up space, and the Newport forward unleashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner – a goal out of nothing.

The response from Pagham was swift. In-form striker George Bowerman powered into the box, shrugged off a defender, and rifled his shot between keeper and post to level the score within minutes.

On the stroke of half-time, Newport restored their advantage with a tidy finish, sending them into the break 2–1 ahead.

Pagham introduced Toby Pointing at the restart, and gradually began to take a foothold. They enjoyed more of the ball, spreading play wide and swinging in crosses, though the Newport goalkeeper was commanding in the air and dealt well with the danger. A thunderous long-range effort rattled the crossbar as Pagham came agonisingly close to equalising.

The introduction of Aaron O’Brien, Lewis Hamilton and Howard Neighbour proved decisive. Their energy lifted the Lions and injected much-needed tempo. The breakthrough came when Hallett slid a clever ball down the left to O’Brien, whose whipped low cross was met by debutant Tom Holland – the substitute tucking home to make it 2–2.

With the game level at full-time, the tie went to penalties. Both sides held their nerve until the final round, where Newport edged it 5–4, booking their place in the next round and leaving Pagham disappointed.