Pagham pay the penalty as Newport win FA Vase shootout - but Lions beat Wick in league

Pagham are out of the FA Vase after Newport IoW won a penalty shootout 5-4 after the sides drew 2-2 at the Covers Arena.

On a sunny afternoon the Lions fancied themselves to win against a side sitting bottom of Wessex League Division One.

Manager Lemmy Ewen rang the changes, eager to balance freshness with momentum.

Pagham began on the front foot, moving the ball crisply and pushing Newport into their own half. For all their pressure in the opening quarter, however, they failed to seriously test the keeper.

Pagham make it 1-1 v Newport | Picture: Tommy McMillan

With 15 minutes played, the Islanders struck first. A clever swivel on the edge of the area opened up space, and the Newport forward unleashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner.

The response from Pagham was swift. In-form striker George Bowerman powered into the box, shrugged off a defender and rifled his shot between keeper and post to level the score within minutes. On the stroke of half-time, Newport restored their advantage with a tidy finish.

Pagham introduced Toby Pointing on the restart and began to take a foothold. They enjoyed more of the ball, though the Newport keeper was commanding in the air and dealt well with the danger. A thunderous long-range effort rattled the bar as Pagham came agonisingly close.

The introduction of Aaron O’Brien, Lewis Hamilton and Howard Neighbour proved decisive. Their energy lifted the Lions and the breakthrough came when Hallett slid a clever ball down the left to O’Brien, whose whipped cross was met by debutant Tom Holland – the sub tucking home to make it 2–2.

With the game level at full-time, the tie went to penalties. Both sides held their nerve until the final round, where Newport edged it 5–4, booking their place in the next round.

On Monday, Pagham edged a tense and hard-fought derby against Wick, securing a 1-0 victory under blistering sunshine at The Covers Arena. The result keeps the Lions unbeaten in the league.

Boss Ewens made five changes and the reshuffle produced a lively but scrappy opening, defined more by derby-day tackles and minor confrontations than by clear chances.

Around the half-hour mark, Pagham began to find their rhythm. But the sides went into the break level at 0–0.

Roared on by a healthy Bank Holiday crowd of 180, Pagham came out for the second half with renewed purpose.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 78th minute. Lewis Hamilton whipped in a teasing cross from the left, Tom Jefkins rose highest to nod the ball down and George Bowerman reacted sharply to glance home a diving header, his second goal of the weekend.

Wick, having offered little attacking threat throughout, resorted to long balls in the closing stages in search of an equaliser. But the Pagham defence stood strong, marshalled well to ensure no late slip-ups.

Pagham now have two away trips – starting at Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.