Pagham purring: Six-goal win at Shoreham delights Lions

Pagham put six past Shoreham to strengthen their position near the top of the Southern Combination premier division.

Just as the teams lined up for kick-off at Middle Road, the skies turned grey and the heavens opened. But the sudden downpour wasn’t going to dampen the Lions’ spirits, especially with a strong Pagham following making the trip to back their side.

It took just 10 minutes for them to take the lead. A dangerous ball found Keiron Jones unmarked at the back post, and although it wasn’t the cleanest of finishes, his knee sent the ball over the line to make it 1-0.

Pagham celebrate one of the goals that saw off Shoreham | Picture by Stephen Goodger

Barely 10 minutes later, the Lions had roared into a commanding 3-0 lead. Top scorer George Bowerman showed his class to double the advantage before Owen Sheriff bagged his first Pagham goal, capping off a blistering spell of pressure.

Before half-time, Bowerman struck again, bursting through the Shoreham defence and slotting home with trademark composure to make it 4-0 at the break. It was all Pagham, with Shoreham managing just a single shot in a one-sided first half.

After the restart, Pagham eased off slightly but continued to dominate possession. The management made a few changes, including bringing on the new striker, who wasted no time making an impact, scoring his second goal in as many games to extend the lead.

The rout was complete when a short corner routine caught Shoreham off guard. The delivery whipped in perfectly for Giles, who launched himself into a diving header that glanced beautifully into the far corner for Pagham’s sixth, leaving them fourth in the premier table.

In the SCFL division one, Selsey had a remarkable 6-4 win at Copthorne, Max Davies scoring a hat-trick, Evan Davies two and Bradley Higgins-Pearce getting the other. The Blues are ninth in the table

Infinity – now fourth in the standings – won 4-2 at home to Oakwood, Cohwen Whitaker scoring twice and Thomas Tierney and George Barker adding the others.