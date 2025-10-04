Pagham's Lions devour the Green Lions

Pagham produced one of the results of their season so far when they flew to Guernsey for an SCFL premier match. In front of an impressive 600 plus crowd, they came from behind twice to hand Guernsey their first home defeat of the campaign in a thrilling 4–2 win at a blustery Footes Lane.

It was a victory built on grit, determination and no little quality, as the Lions overcame a 4am start and difficult travel arrangements to stun a Guernsey side who had rattled in 15 goals across their previous three games.

With the wind swirling across the island, Guernsey were quickest out of the blocks. Within the opening exchanges, the Green Lions struck the upright, a warning of their attacking intent. Pagham, weary from their dawn departure to Gatwick and the flight over, looked under pressure as the hosts seized control of possession.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the half when Guernsey’s bright attacking play was finally rewarded. Pagham found themselves a goal down and struggling to get a foothold, but as has become a hallmark of Lemmy’s Lions, they refused to lie down.

Pagham celebrate their win in Guernsey

Against the run of play, Pagham restored parity. Midfielder Harry Giles surged into the box and coolly slotted home to make it 1–1, sending the small travelling contingent wild.

But the joy was shortlived – barely two minutes later Guernsey reclaimed the lead, punishing a lapse in concentration to take a 2–1 advantage into the break. With the wind at their backs in the second half, the hosts looked favourites to extend their unbeaten home run.

Football, though, is a game of two halves – and with the swirling gusts now behind them, Pagham came out a different side after the restart. The pressing was sharper, the passing crisper, and the belief tangible.

It wasn’t long before the Lions struck again. Howard Neighbour, timing his run perfectly, applied a calm finish to level the scores at 2–2. For many, a draw on the road under such tough circumstances would have been a superb result. But as they showed midweek at Roffey, Lemmy’s Lions don’t settle.

The Lions had good backing in the Channel Islands

As the game entered its closing stages, the decisive moment arrived. From a set piece on 80 minutes, towering defender “Big” Duncan Brown rose highest at the back post, directing a looping header over the Guernsey keeper and into the net. 3–2 Pagham, and pandemonium on the touchline.

Guernsey, stunned, threw men forward in search of yet another comeback. But Pagham, defending with heart and discipline, stood firm.

With the game stretched, the Lions delivered the knockout blow. Keiron Jones, ever the livewire, broke free and lashed home a brilliant fourth goal to seal a famous 4–2 win.

From a 4am wake-up call to four goals and three points, Pagham’s long day ended in the sweetest fashion imaginable.

The final whistle confirmed it: Guernsey’s unbeaten home record was gone, toppled by a Pagham side who simply refused to yield. The Lions showed immense character, growing stronger as the day wore on and were richly rewarded for their efforts.

For the players, staff, committee and travelling supporters staying overnight on the island, it was a result and performance well worth celebrating in style.