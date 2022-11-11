Ringmer FC and AFC Ringmer merged in 2020 and the new club, Ringmer AFC, are inviting past players from either club to the special day on Saturday, November 26.

With the first and third teams at home, they want to give ex-players and management the chance to see the fantastic new facilities at the Caburn Community Ground while meeting old pals.

Chairman Mark Hutchings said: “We are looking to build something very special at Ringmer AFC that provides a long-term future for football in the community and area.

Action at Ringmer AFC's smart new HQ earlier in the season

"In two years, we’ve continued to develop the ground, built a brilliant partnership with RIngmer Rovers Junior FC, giving their players a pathway to men’s football, plus added two U18s sides, veterans, and walking football teams, alongside a thriving ladies team and set-up.

"Last season saw us win our first trophies with our second team delivering the Mid Sussex League Division 2 South title and our U17s winning their league.

"We know many ex-RIngmer FC and AFC Ringmer players and management have yet to see the new facilities and the day will give them the chance to look at what we’re developing and take in a couple of games, speak to our committee members about our plans and catch up with old friends.”

The games kick off at 1.30pm and 3.45pm.

If you are interested in attending, contact Mark Hutchings ([email protected]) or Murray Barnett ([email protected]).

It was almost the perfect weekend at Ringmer AFC, falling just short of a perfect record of wins for six teams.

On Friday night, the in-form Ringmer twos got their Sussex Junior Cup campaign under way with a dominant 3-0 victory against Angmering.

Goals came from Marc Whiteman and Mikael Arnoux (2).

The second from Arnoux is likely to claim a goal of the season award. It came at the end of a brilliant team move that delighted the large crowd.

Next up were the ones on a wet Saturday afternoon. They fell to their third defeat in row, a 1-5 home defeat against Battle Town.

It was not an enjoyable afternoon for the loyal fans who made the right choice to seek shelter from the elements in the clubhouse.

Sunday saw a complete sweep of victories for Ringmer sides.

The U18s put in a great display to beat previously unbeaten Horsham U18s 3-0.

The U18 Blues made the long trek to Sevenoaks to secure a 5-3 victory, and a third win in their new division following their early season step up.

With the best of the Sunday weather, the vets went top of Mid Sussex Vets Division 3, with a close-fought 3-2 win against Maresfield Vets.

Dale Tranter’s second half strike was the deciding factor.

Finishing the day, Ringmer AFC Ladies secured their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory against Pevensey & Westham.

Striker Dani Jacobs returned from injury to bag couple of goals.