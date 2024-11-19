Pathway to the pitch: reducing anti-social behaviour through football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has continued her support for Sussex’s Premier League Kicks Programme led by the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation. The Police & Crime Commissioner has match-funded the Premier League Charitable Fund’s commitment of £50,000 for their most recent tranche of the project, allowing for an expansion on their programme which sees young people accessing free weekly football sessions.

The young people who attend the targeted sessions have been referred by the police to improve their behaviour and learn key life skills such as leadership, teamwork, coping with pressure and problem solving.

The project is based in areas that have seen an increase in youth related anti-social behaviour and locations for the sessions were identified by highlighting areas where young people required additional support, and had fewer options for diversionary activities. Local Sussex PCSOs also attend and join the sessions, helping to build relationships with young people and bridge the gap between them and the police.

In the first year of the programme, Sussex Police referred 68 young people to Kicks and over 70% of them engaged with the project, attending weekly and receiving mentoring from coaches and PCSOs. Through the dedicated work of the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation’s team in running the sessions, the volume of crime associated with the young people taking part in Premier League Kicks during the first year reduced by 65%.

Earlier this month, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner visited a Premier League Kicks session in Crawley to see the session in action.

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “It was inspiring and reassuring to attend the evening Premier League Kicks session to watch the young people take to the pitch and to speak with coaches and our PCSO in Crawley.

“I first started supporting Premier League Kicks in 2016, when they applied to my Safer in Sussex fund. Since then, it has been fantastic to see the expansion of the project as it’s offered in more locations around our county.

“It’s not just about playing football. The children referred to the scheme learn essential skills on the pitch, guided by coaches who help them to understand decision-making, the importance of working as a team and build their confidence. These factors are key for the young people becoming part of and respecting their communities – ultimately helping to drive down crime.

“Having a PCSO attend the sessions helps the children see our police officers as people and as someone they can also trust. It is a crucial and unique part of the sessions which helps to shape young people’s views on the police.

“The Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation’s coaches do a tremendous job in engaging the young people and parents I spoke with say the programme has been life-changing for their children.”

Lynsey Hermann, Head of Community Programmes at the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation commented: “We want everyone to have the chance to play football within their community and to get the benefit of this for both their physical and mental health.

“Our long-standing relationship with Sussex Police really enhances the support we can offer local communities throughout Sussex, using the power of football to engage and bring young people together and through this provide the platform to make a real difference in their lives so that they make good choices as they grow up.”