Robbie Blake has targeted the players he believes will cement his plans ahead of Bognor Regis Town’s assault on the Isthmian premier division.

Rocks boss Blake is working tirelessly to firm up potential signings to complete what has already been a hugely productive recruitment campaign.

Former Rocks ace Tommy Block became the latest player to join the ranks last week, hot on the heels of deals being done to retain Craig Robson, Calvin Davies, Harvey Whyte, Lucas Pattenden, Ben Anderson, Dan Gifford, Matt Burgess, Spencer Spurway, Ryan Hall and Jasper Mather.

Now Blake is cautiously considering his options on who to bring in to add to his squad – and after a flurry of captures he is happy to be patient.

Bognor Regis Town manager Robbie Blake | Picture: Jason Brown

He said: “We obviously had a busy and very productive period tying up players we believe can stand us in good stead for next season so now it’s a bit of a waiting game in terms of additional players coming in.

“We’re not the only club out there looking at these players so we need to be a bit patient, at the same time making our representations clear.

“We have a very strong nucleus and now some fine-tuning is needed and behind the scenes we are toiling away looking to make things happen.”

Blake revealed that the Rocks would soon announce a list of pre-season friendly matches with the hope that Pompey, newly promoted to the Championship, will visit Nyewood Lane for what has become an annual game.

And Littlehampton Town have announced the Rocks will visit The Sportsfield for a friendly on Sunday, July 7, to mark the opening of their new main stand.

Meanwhile, Rocks supporters and businesses have been reminded there is still time to enter the club’s sponsors’ draw.

It will take place on Thursday, June 27 at the club’s events venue at Seasons, Nyewood Lane.

