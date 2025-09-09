From the first kick both teams pushed forward trying to get on top, and there were great battles down both wings. With Peacehaven pushing forward a cross came in from the wing and was pinged around the box. The ball finally fell to Callum Edwards who smashed into the net to make it 1-0 before half-time. The second half started with Lancing comming out all guns blazing, but to no avail .There were chances for both teams, then Peacehaven's Reuel Powell-Downey went on a run and his shot from inside the box ended up in the back of the net on 56 minutes.
With subs being made by both teams the game seemed to be petering out, but Lewis Croal had other ideas and got the Tye’s third in injury time.
The result left Peacehaven eighth in the table, Lancing 18th. See pictures from the match by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked.