From the first kick both teams pushed forward trying to get on top, and there were great battles down both wings. With Peacehaven pushing forward a cross came in from the wing and was pinged around the box. The ball finally fell to Callum Edwards who smashed into the net to make it 1-0 before half-time. The second half started with Lancing comming out all guns blazing, but to no avail .There were chances for both teams, then Peacehaven's Reuel Powell-Downey went on a run and his shot from inside the box ended up in the back of the net on 56 minutes.