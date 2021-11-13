Peacehaven peg back Little Common but it's a good point on the road

Little Common scorer Lewis Hole

The Commoners were once again missing eight players through injury and suspension but gave a good account of themselves in what was a relatively even affair. After an even opening quarter it was the hosts who created the first chance of the afternoon when Jack Pettett worked himself a shot at goal but it went high and wide.

At the other end Sam Ellis saw an effort drift wide of the far post before Common opened the scoring in the 28th minute, a Jamie Bunn throw was met by the head of Lewis Hole who flicked the ball over the home keeper and into the net. The home side then found themselves on the front foot and almost hit back instantly but a ball across the box was met by Pryor but despite stretching he couldn’t make enough contact.

The equaliser did arrive three minutes later when the home side won possession in midfield before finding Morley on the edge of the area who slotted past the outstretched arm of Matt Cruttwell. The hosts looked to add a second before the interval a combination of saves and blocks from Cruttwell, Lewis Parsons and Russell Eldridge prevented the ball from finding the net.

The second half started in the same manner as the first with neither side taking a foothold in the game, Hole saw a header fall the wrong side of the post and the Common defence dealt comfortably with numerous Haven corners. As the half wore on it was the hosts who looked more likely to find a winner and Cruttwell did well to make a fingertip save following a mix up in the Common defence before a last minute effort flashed across the face of the goal.

The result leaves Common eighth, Peacehaven 11th.