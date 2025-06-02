Burgess Hill Town have indicated they mean business in the Isthmian premier division next season – by landing a highly rated midfielder from the step above.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill’s first signing of the summer is midfielder Jaden Perez, who joins from National League South side Salisbury.

His signature comes as the Hillians reveal they have retained a number of last season’s promotion-winning heroes – with Jay Lovett having spoken on our Sussex non-league podcast last week about the importance of keeping the core of the quad together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perez played for the Hillians six times under Jay Lovett on a short term loan in 2021, scoring in a win at Ramsgate. He is no stranger to Sussex, having spent his early years at Eastbourne Borough, playing for them in National South before departing in 2023.

Jaden Perez is an eye-catching Hillians recruit | Picture from BHTFC

Perez signed for another National League South side, Farnborough, and remained with them until January 2024, when he signed for Salisbury, then in the Southern League Premier South.

He played a huge part as Salisbury achieved promotion to National League South in 2024, winning the play-off final. He played 43 times in 2024-25 as Salisbury avoided relegation.

Hill said: “We are delighted to welcome a player of Jaden’s calibre and experience at step two and three and look forward to seeing him back at Leylands Park in 2025-26.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous Hillians from last season’s squad have committed to the cause too. First to be confirmed was experienced full-back Bobby Price, who was instrumental in Hill’s promotion run, having joined last summer from Horsham.

Price made 44 appearances last year, often at left-back, scoring six times and providing four assists. The 28-year-old has a plethora of Isthmian Premier experience having played for Horsham and, before that, Carshalton Athletic where he spent over a decade.

Also back is experienced defender Hamish Morrison, who was top appearance maker last season – playing 52 times after his move from Whitehawk. Morrison was crucial in the back line and got the most assists for the club – 11 in total – scoring his only goal in the FA Cup at home to Amersham.

The 25-year-old returns to the Isthmian Premier having played 50 times for Whitehawk in 23-24. He has also featured forHaywards Heath and started his career in the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third returning player is skilful attacker Jay Beckford, who rejoined the Hillians in March from Sittingbourne and helped secure Hill’s promotion against his old club with an outstanding individual performance in the play-off final. Beckford has made 21 Hill appearances across 2 separate spells and first came to the club on loan from Eastbourne Borough before rejoining last season.

Another staying a Hillian is versatile midfielder Ryan Worrall. He is another who started and starred in Town’s play-off final win – after returning from a troublesome injury which kept him out for a third of the campaign.

Worrall played 36 times for Hill last season and his versatility in central midfield and often in the heart of defence last year made him a vital cog. Worrall has had Isthmian Premier experience with Whitehawk, Hastings and Tonbridge Angels, and National South time with Eastbourne Borough.

The fifth retained Hillian is managers’ and players’ player of the season Kieran Rowe. The fans’ favourite was one of the best players in the league last season in central midfield and will continue a spell with the Green and Blacks which has so far brought 145 appearances and eight goals, including 51 appearances last season. This will be his fourth consecutive season with the Hillians

Rowe joined Hill from Haywards Heath in 2021 and has also played for Bognor Regis Town.

More retained players are expected to be announced throughout this week.