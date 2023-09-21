Perfect Punnetts: Only one East Sussex premier team left with 100 per cent record

It was honours even in the clash between two of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League Premier Division's three remaining unbeaten sides.

Reigning champions Rye Town came from 2-0 down at half time to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Crowhurst on Saturday. Sammy Foulkes and Darren Warne scored for leaders Rye to cancel out the first-half goals of Sean Baldwin and Reece Johnson for third-placed Crowhurst.

As a result of that draw, Punnetts Town now possess the Premier Division's only 100% record following their 4-2 home win against The JC Tackleway.

Michael Keefe, Harry Worsell, Craig Norman and Alex Burton struck to earn second-placed Punnetts their fourth league victory out of four, leaving them a point behind Rye with a game in hand. Kale Hakos and Grant Cornelius replied.

Fourth-placed Westfield III chalked up their third consecutive league success with a 4-0 triumph at home to Hawkhurst United.

Regan Smith's brace and one apiece from Steffan Davies and Baxter Orchard continued Westfield's fine form, and put them within a point of Crowhurst.

Sandhurst are up to fifth after they too took their tally to nine points from a possible 12 with a 4-1 win away to Hollington United.

Nathan Moseley, Jon Bilsby, Sam Wigram and Harry Morrell were on target for last term's Division One champions.

Bexhill AAC have replaced Hollington in the top half on the back of a 2-1 home victory over St Leonards Social.

Ben Barton and Andrew Matthews struck to earn AAC their second success in four league outings. Nour Eid was on the scoresheet for Social.

Jesters Town made it three convincing triumphs out of three in Division One by seeing off Battle Town II 4-0 away from home.

Shane Saunders did the bulk of the damage with a first-half hat-trick before Sean Alexander came off the bench to add a late fourth goal against a Battle team playing its first league match.

Peche Hill Select and Ninfield also both have 100% records, albeit having played a game fewer than the table-topping Jesters.

Second-placed Peche continued their strong start to the campaign with a 5-2 win at home to Little Common II.

Two Wes Peoples goals and one apiece from Jordan Woodley, Ben Phipps and Liam Foster did the trick for Peche, despite Attilio Field and Tom Gastor netting for Common.

Second-half strikes by Chris Agutter and Jason Taylor secured a 2-0 victory for Ninfield away to a Rock-a-Nore team which was playing two divisions above them last season.

Herstmonceux picked up their first points at the second attempt - and in some style too, overcoming SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-2 at Lime Cross.

Charlie Shearing plundered a hat-trick for Herstmonceux, whose other marksmen were Curtis Eyres and Tlber Doniku. Curtis Coombes and Frazer Discala replied for the Arrows.

Last week there were four sides level on points at the summit of Division Two, but Saturday's matches resulted in that number being halved.

Rye Town II and Northiam 75 are now the early pacesetters on seven points from three outings after both tasted success at the weekend.

Rye, who have the edge on goal difference, ended the unbeaten record of Crowhurst II with a 3-1 triumph away from home.

Thomas Thomson's brace and one from Sam Hesmer got the job done for Rye even though Tommy Whelan notched for the Crows.

An Adam Page hat-trick and Stephen Housago's goal fired Northiam to a 4-1 win at Robertsbridge United. Guy Ballard replied for 10-man Bridge.

Bexhill Rovers are two points off the pace in third, but still undefeated following a 1-1 home draw against Wadhurst United.

Iain Steuart-Pownall netted for Rovers, while Owen Palmer struck for Wadhurst in their second draw from three contests.

Victoria Baptists have also yet to be beaten in the league, albeit from only two matches, following a 4-2 victory at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Chris May's brace and one each from Michael Smith and James Bellett won the day for Victoria, with Joseph Hanny and Nathan Biddiss responding for Rangers.

Sovereign Saints II chalked up their first points and inflicted a first defeat on opponents Hooe with a 2-1 success at Shinewater Lane.

Luke Maglennon's double did the trick for Saints even though they finished with 10 men. Conor Loake struck for a Hooe outfit which had drawn its two previous encounters.

Catsfield are point clear at the top of Division Three after a weekend in which three of the fourth tier's four games ended in draws.

The leaders, in fact, dropped their first points of the campaign following a goalless stalemate away to Orington.

Ticehurst climbed to second on the back of a 4-2 triumph at Parkfield in the division's only match which didn't end level.

George Brown and Darren Nicol struck twice each to put Ticehurst 4-1 up at the break before James Graham's second of the afternoon narrowed Parkfield's margin of defeat.

Bexhill AAC II had to make do with a 3-3 home draw against Welcroft Park Rangers II, despite Leo Oliver helping himself to a hat-trick.

Last term's Division Four champions Welcroft picked up their first point of the current campaign via the finishing of Vinny Rembridge, Patrick Ighavvongbe and George Jones.

Westfield III also got off the mark for the season after coming from behind at half time to earn a 1-1 draw at Mountfield United.

Shaun Evans put Mountfield ahead, but they had to make do with a second draw in three outings after Jack Harris equalised for a Westfield team which finished with 10 men.

Three of Division Four's four fixtures finished in a 3-1 scoreline, but the one that didn't saw Burwash claim top spot with a 4-0 away win against Hawkhurst United II.

Lewis Fairs came off the bench to score a hat-trick after Max Taylor's opener as Burwash celebrated their third consecutive victory.

And it moved them just ahead of The JC Tackleway II on goal difference even though the Old Towners enjoyed a 3-1 success away to Battle Town Development.

Matthew Bricknell, Brooklyn Pennells and Jordan Miller scored to keep up Tackleway's 100% record, while Jake Godfrey found the net for Battle.

Hastings Comets are up to third after seeing off Hastings Athletic 3-1 in the Bexhill Road derby thanks to the finishing of Brandon Smith, Tyler Wilson and Luke Darvill. Steven Rowlands replied.

Robertsbridge United II also have six points from a possible nine after getting the better of Icklesham Casuals by the same margin at The Clappers.

The goals of Ben Hassall, Philip Huleatt and substitute Matthew Stone meant the Bridge came out on top. Phil Badrock's strike wasn't enough for Icklesham to claim their first point.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 5-13 (+7 goal difference), Punnetts Town 4-12 (+15), Crowhurst 4-10 (+6), Westfield II 4-9 (+8), Sandhurst 4-9 (+6), Bexhill AAC 4-6 (+2), Hollington United 5-6 (-2), St Leonards Social 5-6 (-6), The JC Tackleway 5-3 (-5), Hawkhurst United 5-3 (-12), Sidley United 3-0 (-9), Bexhill Town 4-0 (-10).

Division 1: Jesters Town 3-9 (+12), Peche Hill Select 2-6 (+9), Ninfield 2-6 (+3), Herstmonceux 2-3 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows 3-3 (-2), Hollington United II 1-0 (-4), Battle Town II 1-0 (-4), Little Common II 2-0 (-8), Rock-a-Nore 2-0 (-8).

Division 2: Rye Town II 3-7 (+10), Northiam 75 3-7 (+6), Bexhill Rovers 3-5 (+4), Crowhurst II 3-4 (+2), Victoria Baptists 2-4 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 3-3 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 3-3 (-14), Hooe 3-2 (-1), Wadhurst United 3-2 (-3), Robertsbridge United 2-0 (-7).

Division 3: Catsfield 3-7 (+6), Ticehurst 3-6 (+2), Bexhill AAC II 2-4 (+7), Parkfield 2-3 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 2-3 (-6), Orington 3-2 (-1), Mountfield United 3-2 (-5), Welcroft Park Rangers II 2-1 (-1), Westfield III 2-1 (-1).

Division 4: Burwash 3-9 (+10), The JC Tackleway II 3-9 (+9), Hastings Comets 3-6 (+1), Robertsbridge United II 3-6 (-1), Crowhurst III 2-3 (+3), Battle Town Development 3-3 (-1), Hastings Athletic 2-0 (-3), Icklesham Casuals 2-0 (-7), Hawkhurst United II 3-0 (-11).

Fixtures - Saturday September 23 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v Bexhill AAC, Hawkhurst United v Bexhill Town, Hollington United v Punnetts Town (1pm), Rye Town v Sidley United, St Leonards Social v Westfield II, The JC Tackleway v Sandhurst.

Division 1: Hollington United II v Peche Hill Select (4pm), Little Common II v Ninfield, Rock-a-Nore v Herstmonceux (4pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows v Battle Town II.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Hooe (4pm), Northiam 75 v Sovereign Saints II, Rye Town II v Bexhill Rovers (4pm), Sedlescombe Rangers II v Robertsbridge United, Wadhurst United v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Orington v Bexhill AAC II, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Parkfield (4pm), Ticehurst v Westfield III.