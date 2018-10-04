Performance pleases Hinshelwood in thrilling Worthing victory over Lewes

Adam Hinshelwood hailed Worthing's showing as they clinched a thrilling Bostik League Premier Division success at neighbours Lewes last night.

Substitutes Ollie Pearce and Joseph Clarke netted in the dying seconds as ten-man Worthing came from 3-2 down to come away 4-3 victors.

Hinshelwood criticised his own performance and parts of his side's display after they were held at home by Leatherhead in their last outing, but was a lot happier following the comeback win over Lewes.

He said: "That was a lot more like how I want my team to play. We seemed to play too many long balls against Leatherhead and it was not a performance I was pleased with. The lads came in on Tuesday, we looked over some videos from our last game and we showed a great improvement against Lewes.

"Winning in the way we did will give us some real momentum going forward, those are the kinds of moments that can change a season. Doing it at the Dripping Pan, a really tough place to go, against a tough team and in front of what was a big crowd was really pleasing."

Hinshelwood threw both Pearce and Clarke on in search of getting back in to the game with Worthing trailing 3-2 and down to ten men. The pair managed to both get on the scoresheet, with Clarke grabbing a late winner, and Hinshelwood praised the impact they made.

He added: "I've said it so many times this season about the quality we have throughout the squad. Credit to all the substitutes, those that can on were not sulking about not starting, they just came on and wanted to make a difference. It was a great win and gives us great momentum heading to Moneyfields for what will be a really testing FA Cup tie."

