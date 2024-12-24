Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill United boss Ryan Light has thanked the club’s fans for helping turn this season into a success.

The Pirates hit Christmas week sixth in the SCFL premier table – and go into their Boxing Day home derby with Little Common unbeaten at The Polegrove.

Reviewing the first half of the season, Light said: “We knew when we came back in the summer it wouldn’t be a quick fix and might take a bit of time to put things back together.

"And with a pre-season schedule decimated by cancellations due to the Euros, it slowed things down even further.

The Pirates have been in fine form - particularly at The Polegrove | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"We almost had to use the first couple of weeks of the season as our pre-season and the fixtures and cup draws didn’t fall kindly for us.

"However I was really pleased with the quality we’d brought in and felt once the squad settled down we’d be competitive against anyone in the league and we are now seeing that on a consistent basis in our performances.

“We’ve lost just once in over three months, that being a last-minute goal on the long away trip to Petersfield.

"I feel we’re positioned nicely in the table to try to push for a place in the top five during the second half of the season.

"Our home form has been excellent and the catalyst for our climb up the table.

"We are unbeaten at The Polegrove so far this season and the crowds have been really good. We can’t thank our supporters enough for their incredible support, and for the atmosphere they create on a matchday, it’s very much appreciated.”