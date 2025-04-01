Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town joint manager Gary Mansell praised his side’s perseverance after they completed an astonishing late comeback to defeat Pheonix Sports on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2-1 win continues the Hillians’ remarkable run and means they have not lost at home since November.

Hill trailed to a first-half goal by relegation-threatened Phoenix but Stefan Vukojie levelled in the 88th minute and Nathan Cooper got an injury time win to spark jubilant scenes around Leylands Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain third and play their game in hand away to East Grinstead on Wednesday night.

The Hillians faithful had another home win to celebrate - but it was a close call versus Phoenix | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Mansell told us: “It wasn’t our best performance by any stretch, but we showed brilliant resilience to just keep going and keep believing.

"It’s three points we probably didn’t deserve but we definitely take which is a testament to the group because when they’re not at their best they’re still getting results.

“It’s perseverance, we’re trying to work on the basis of taking territory. When teams are defensive, we like to keep numbers at the top of the pitch. In the past few weeks I think the answer has been finishing from our centre-halves which has been outstanding, with two volleys in two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have been brilliant home and away, we have one of the best support bases in the league away as well. They do travel well and they make a lot of noise when they travel.

"At home we’re seeing the crowds grow, we had over 500 again on Saturday so we are seeing the crowds grow and it does make a big difference when the majority of the support is cheering on your team. It’s valuable and I have no doubt a home tie (in the play-off semi-finals) will be invaluable.

“The rest of the season is about winning every game possible; we want to finish on as high a points tally as we possibly can.

"We’re not looking to rest on our laurels. We don’t think it’s done yet, yes mathematically the points suggest we will be in the play-offs but we want a home tie so we’re working towards that and every game matters, every point matters to make sure we get that home tie.”

Mansell’s high flying Hillians visit AFC Croydown Athletic on Saturday.