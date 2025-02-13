Worthing FC officials, players and fans have been devastated by the death of popular club commentator Peter Vale.

He’d been part of the fixtures and fittings at Woodside Road for years and was the voice who carried news of the action in the pitch to those who could not be at matches with his commentaries, first for the Rebel Yell podcast and then for the official club channels.

Among those to pay heartfelt tributes have been club owner George Dowell, manager Chris Agutter and former players Dean Cox and Ollie Peace.

It had already been reported that Peter had been taken ill and on Tuesday the club said they were ‘devastated’ by the news the much-loved club commentator had passed away.

Worthing FC club commentator Peter Vale, who has died | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

Worthing said: “Pete’s voice was the soundtrack of a Saturday afternoon for so many Worthing supporters across the world, providing invaluable coverage and describing some of the club’s biggest moments for those unable to make matches. His commitment to his responsibilities was unwavering, missing only a handful of matches during his many years on the mic.

“He was a hugely valued volunteer – initially broadcasting commentaries on rebelyell.live on behalf of the Supporters’ Association, and more recently for the club itself, on the club’s Official Commentary Channel.

“Pete lived and breathed Worthing Football Club and looked forward to nothing more than a Saturday afternoon at the football where he would always bring enjoyable coverage over the airwaves.

“Popular amongst players, management and staff, his personality was infectious – while his enthusiasm and passion for the club endeared him to all.

Everyone at Worthing Football Club sends our love and best wishes to Pete’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Pete.”

A minute’s applause was held prior to the National League South fixture with Torquay United on Tuesday, with both sets of players and fans joining in.

Tributes have been widespread on social media.

Club owner Dowell said on X: “This is heartbreaking. all my thoughts are with Pete’s wife, family & friends. He meant so much to us all at the club - fans, players and staff alike.

"What he has done over the years, behind the scenes and on the mic – covering the club’s highs and lows with his incredible enthusiasm, has been remarkable. Never to be forgotten, rest easy my friend.”

The Rebel Yell Podcast said on X: “We at Rebel Yell are devastated at this terrible news. Peter was part of the podcast team and of course the matchday commentator. We will miss his enthusiasm for Worthing. But above all his friendship. RIP Pete. Our thoughts are with his wife , family and friends.”

The Awayboys Fanatics said: “No words. One of the nicest you'll meet. RIP Pete. Much love to the family.”

Ex-Rebels player Cox, also on X, said: “What a great man, loved Worthing through and through, whether it be when I was playing there or he asked me to commentate with him, you will be sadly missed, condolences to his wife, family and everyone at the club, RIP.”

And former fans’ favourite Ollie Pearce, now with York City, said: “Such sad news, RIP Pete. Legend.”