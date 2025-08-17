Peter Bentley Cup in pictures: Pagham knock out Wick

Wick v Pagham, Peter Bentley Cupplaceholder image
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Aug 2025, 12:46 BST
There was a Peter Bentley Cup derby at Wick as they welcomed their SCFL premier rivals Pagham to Crabtree Park.

It was the Lions who went through after they beat the Dragons 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Bognor Observer every Thursday.

